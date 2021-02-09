 Skip to main content
Prep girls' basketball: No. 3 West corrals Hempstead
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: No. 3 West corrals Hempstead

Waterloo West Logo.png

DUBUQUE – Third-ranked Waterloo West won its 15th straight game as the Wahawks rolled to a 68-44 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball win Tuesday.

Sahara Williams had 18 and Halli Poock 17 to lead West. Sierra Moore chipped in 11.

“It was a solid team effort with tons of contributions from everybody,” West assistant coach A.J. Cassidy said.

The Wahawks (16-1) jumped on the Mustangs early and led 33-13 at halftime, stretching their lead to 53-29 after three quarters.

West wraps up its regular season Friday at home against Dubuque Senior.

WEST 68, HEMPSTEAD 44

WEST (16-1) –  Halli Poock 8 0-0 17, Sahara Williams 8 0-3 18, Gabby Moore 3 1-2 7, Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 3, Brooklynn Smith 4 2-3 10, Sierra Moore 5 0-1 11, Brianna McPoland 1 0-0 2, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Niya McGee 0 0-0 0, TaNeesa Martin 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Izzy Lederman 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-9 68.

HEMPSTEAD (3-14) – Carleigh Hodgson 3 0-0 9, Ashley Glennon 2 0-0 6, Ellie Hemiston 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Kay 2 1-2 6, Emily Klein 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Tomkins 0 0-0 0, Kialah Hill 2 0-0 4, Chandler Houselog 2 0-0 4, Jaelyn Tigges 0 1-4 1, Morgan Hawkins 6 0-0 14.

West;20;13;20;15 – 68

Hempstead;11;2;16;15 -- 44

3-point goals – West 5 (Poock, Williams 2, Dzelic, S. Moore). DH 8(Hodgson 3, Glennon 2, Kay, Hawkins 2).  Total fouls – West 8, Hempstead 7. Fouled out – None.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

