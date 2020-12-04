Prep girls' basketball: No. 1 West rallies past Dubuque Wahlert

DUBUQUE – Top-ranked Waterloo West was pushed all night but used a huge fourth-quarter to open the 2020-21 season with a 60-48 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.

After breaking out to a 19-11 first quarter lead, the Wahawks (1-0) found themselves down at halftime 28-27, and still trailed 42-37 after three quarters.

“We beat a scrappy Wahlert team on the road who played very well against us,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “Happy to get our first win of the season.

“We turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth and made some big plays to pull away to win by 12.”

West out-scored Wahlert, 23-6, over the final eight minutes.

Halli Poock had 26 points, while Sahara Williams and Gabby Moore chipped in 15 and 13, respectively.

