Prep girls' basketball: No. 1 Wahawks fall in overtime
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo West Logo.png

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Rapids Washington pulled off an early-season upset Tuesday as the Warriors knocked off top-ranked Waterloo West, 78-71, in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.

Washington (2-0) jumped out to an early lead and led 39-30 at halftime.

West rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter before regulation finished in a tie, 63-all.

Foul trouble caught up with the Wahawks (1-1) as they were whistled for 25 fouls. All-state guard Halli Poock fouled out in regulation and all-state forward Sahara Williams fouled out in overtime.

Poock led all scorers with 28 points, while Williams had 18 and Gabby Moore 17.

Hannah Stuelke led Washington with 24 and Sydney Mitvalski had 23.

WASHINGTON 78, WEST 71 OT

WEST (1-1) – Halli Poock 11 3-5 28, Sahara Williams 7 2-4 18, Gabby Moore 7 2-4 17, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Niya McGee 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Smith 1 0-2 2. Sierra Moore 2 2-3 6. Totals 26 9-18 71.

CR WASHINGTON (2-0) – Keara Powers 1 0-0 2, Sydney Engledow 2 1-2 7, Sydney Mitvalsky 9 2-3 23, Aeri Thomas 2 2-2 6, Jaliea Havel 4 2-5 11, Jocelyn Doyle 1 0-0 2, Lucci O’Donnell 0 2-2 2, Hannah Stuelke 9 5-10 24, Deja Redmond 0 1-2 1. Totals

West;14;16;17;16;8; -- 71

Washington; 21;18;12;12;15 -- 78

3-point goals – West (Poock 3, Williams 2, G. Moore). CRW 5 (Mitvalsky 3, Havel, Stuelke). Total fouls – West 25, CR Washington 18. Fouled out – Poock, Williams. Stuelke.

