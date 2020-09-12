Prep football: West finds traction, races past Anamosa 37-14

“When I caught it, I’m running, and it felt so good, and I was about to cry,” Feahn said.

Feahn wasn’t finished. With Anamosa trying to mount a long drive from its own 13 in the closing minutes, he picked off Humpal’s pass on the right edge and returned it untouched for the game-sealing score.

West’s entire defense rose to the occasion. It featured two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, including one from the Wahawks’ 5. In addition, they allowed Anamosa just 105 of their 248 yards after halftime.

“After that first quarter, coach told us there were four quarters, and we had to finish strong,” Feahn said. “We had to play to our speed and not theirs. As soon as we did, everything started clicking.”

Schulte finished the evening 16-of-28 for 307 yards through the air, while Norman hauled in nine of those passes for 139 yards.

Anamosa (1-2) is the fourth different opponent West had on the schedule for this week. In March, they were set to meet Cedar Rapids Jefferson. By the time the season started, it was Iowa City West, which bowed out with its move to online courses. So, West added Linn-Mar to the schedule this week, but the Lions bowed out after a positive COVID-19 test.