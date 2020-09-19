 Skip to main content
Prep football: West crushes CR Jefferson, 45-14
Prep football: West crushes CR Jefferson, 45-14

  Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS – Waterloo West scored 45 unanswered points Friday after falling behind 14-0 to secure a 45-14 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Kingston Stadium.

The Wahawks (3-1) saw quarterback Carter Schulte pass for 327 yards and two touchdowns, while Nate Ewell and Michael Robinson Jr. helped West rush for 137 yards and five touchdowns.

Jefferson took a 7-0 lead with 8:25 left on the first quarter clock after junior Dkhai Pope took a direct-snap from center for a 6-yard touchdown. The J-Hawks then increased their lead to 14-0 when Brayden Kindhart broke off a 39-yard run.

But West’s defense buckled down after that as Jefferson was forced to punt on seven of its final eight possessions, and lost a fumble on the eighth.

Meanwhile, West’s offense got cooking starting with a Robinson 19-yard touchdown run. Ewell made it 14-13 Jefferson on his  69-yard touchdown run and then put West head for good on a 3-yard scoring run.

Ewell’s 59-yard pass reception for a touchdown from Schulte made it 25-14 West at halftime.

West was particularly efficient on third down, converting 10 of 13 third-down attempts.

Schulte found Jeremiah Feahn for a 8-yard score to open the third quarter with Robinson (2-yard run) and Nathan Anderson (5-yard run) scoring the Wahawks' final two touchdowns.

West 45, Jefferson 14

West;0;25;14;6 -- 45

Jefferson;14;0;0;0 -- 14

CRJ -- Dkhai Pope 6 run  (Jacob Cross kick)

CRJ -- Brayden Kindhart 39 run (Cross kick)

West – Michael Robinson  Jr. 19 run (Jaxson Hoppes kick)

West – Nate Ewell 69 run (kick blocked)

West – Ewell 3 run (run failed)

West – Ewell 59 pass from Carter Schulte (kick failed)

West --  Jeremiah Feahn 8 pass from Schulte (Hoppes kick)

West – Robinson 2 run (Hoppes kick)

West – Nathan Anderson 5 run (kick failed)

