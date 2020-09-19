Prep football: West crushes CR Jefferson, 45-14

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS – Waterloo West scored 45 unanswered points Friday after falling behind 14-0 to secure a 45-14 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Kingston Stadium.

The Wahawks (3-1) saw quarterback Carter Schulte pass for 327 yards and two touchdowns, while Nate Ewell and Michael Robinson Jr. helped West rush for 137 yards and five touchdowns.

Jefferson took a 7-0 lead with 8:25 left on the first quarter clock after junior Dkhai Pope took a direct-snap from center for a 6-yard touchdown. The J-Hawks then increased their lead to 14-0 when Brayden Kindhart broke off a 39-yard run.

But West’s defense buckled down after that as Jefferson was forced to punt on seven of its final eight possessions, and lost a fumble on the eighth.

Meanwhile, West’s offense got cooking starting with a Robinson 19-yard touchdown run. Ewell made it 14-13 Jefferson on his 69-yard touchdown run and then put West head for good on a 3-yard scoring run.

Ewell’s 59-yard pass reception for a touchdown from Schulte made it 25-14 West at halftime.

West was particularly efficient on third down, converting 10 of 13 third-down attempts.

Schulte found Jeremiah Feahn for a 8-yard score to open the third quarter with Robinson (2-yard run) and Nathan Anderson (5-yard run) scoring the Wahawks' final two touchdowns.

