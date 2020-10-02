Prep football: Special teams miscues cost West in 48-21 loss to Kennedy

CEDAR RAPIDS — Special teams loomed large as Cedar Rapids Kennedy pulled away to beat Waterloo West, 48-21, last night at Kingston Stadium.

Waterloo West (3-3) had explosive plays, but the Cougars benefited from their punt and punt return teams.

Kennedy (2-2) had trouble dealing with quarterback Carter Schulte and the pair of bowling balls at his disposal — Michael Robinson Jr. out of the backfield and Nate Ewell hauling in passes.

Kennedy began with its strongest drive of the night. Spanning 79 yards on nine plays, quarterback Max White and running back Demarcus Ray combined for 68 yards on the ground. Ray took it in from 11 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

The Wahawks responded. Schulte hit Ewell for 30 yards and Jay Shaw took it to the end zone from 32 yards out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forced to punt, Reid Pakkebier’s kick sailed to the Waterloo West 8. The Wahawks should have let it go, but the punt was touched by a Wahawk and Kennedy’s Luke Bradley pounced on it in the end zone.