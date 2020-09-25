Prep football: Senior turns West turnovers into 45-7 victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Most teams don't return four interceptions for touchdowns in a season.

Dubuque Senior did it in one game Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Most players don't rack up three pick-sixes in their high school careers. Zak Kubitz did that in one game Friday, too.

It was far more than Waterloo West could withstand as the Rams erupted for a 45-7 high school football runaway.

Senior (3-2 with its two losses by a combined 12 points) was coming off a 31-0 shutout of eighth-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington. The Rams' defense dominated again, holding the Wahawks (3-2 and coming off a 45-14 rout of Cedar Rapids Jefferson) to 73 rushing yards and forcing six total turnovers.

"We had a really tough schedule at the beginning of the year, but we've had a chance to beat everyone we've played," said Senior coach Dale Ploessl. "We're a couple of plays away from being undefeated, but we're not. One of our goals tonight was to get two wins in a row.

"The kids are playing pretty good and they've been resilient, and our defense has obviously been leading us this year. Four pick-sixes is almost unheard of. That doesn't happen very often."