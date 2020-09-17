Prep football preview: Waterloo West (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-3)

Waterloo West (2-1) at
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-3)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
- Last week: West beat Anamosa, 37-14, while Jefferson lost to No. 1 Southeast Polk, 69-13.
- Last meeting: Jefferson won for the third consecutive time over West, 31-21, last fall.
- Game notes: Don’t let Jefferson’s 0-3 record foul you, the J-Hawks have played perhaps the toughest schedule of any 4A school as its three opponents have a combined 7-1 mark. Offense has been Jefferson main struggle as it has scored just 20 points in three games. Brayden Kindhart has been explosive in the run game with 180 yards on 11 carries. He also has seven receptions for 56 yards. West rebounded from a slow start against Anamosa to improve to 2-1. The Wahawks’ Carter Schulte has now thrown for 550 yards and five touchdowns. Tay Norman is up to 17 receptions for 267 yards and three scores.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On Jefferson’s record, “That is the same thing we told our team. Jefferson’s record is very deceiving. And, this is the next game. It is the most important one on our schedule.”
On slow starts last two games, “We definitely addressed that with our team and our kids understand they’ve got to be ready to go. At the same time, I give them a lot of credit for going down two scores last week and continuing to keep working.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!