Prep football preview: Linn-Mar (0-2) at Waterloo West (1-1)

Linn-Mar (0-2) at

Waterloo West (1-1)

When : Friday, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Where : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo Last week : Linn-Mar lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 24-20. West lost to No. 3 Cedar Falls, 39-0.

: Linn-Mar lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 24-20. West lost to No. 3 Cedar Falls, 39-0. Last meeting : Linn-Mar won 26-13 in 2015.

: Linn-Mar won 26-13 in 2015. Game notes : The Lions and Wahawks were the not scheduled to meet, but when Iowa City Public Schools choose to pause their seasons, the game was a natural fit after Linn-Mar lost its game with Iowa City High and West with Iowa City West. The two programs have not met in four seasons. The Lions have played tight games against Xavier and Dubuque Hempstead, but came up empty both times. Bricen White leads the team with 203 rushing yards on 37 carries. Quarterback McKade Jelinek has completed just 13 of his 32 pass attempts.

: The Lions and Wahawks were the not scheduled to meet, but when Iowa City Public Schools choose to pause their seasons, the game was a natural fit after Linn-Mar lost its game with Iowa City High and West with Iowa City West. The two programs have not met in four seasons. The Lions have played tight games against Xavier and Dubuque Hempstead, but came up empty both times. Bricen White leads the team with 203 rushing yards on 37 carries. Quarterback McKade Jelinek has completed just 13 of his 32 pass attempts. Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:

On the switch of opponents, “We were prepared and knew it was going to be Linn-Mar if Iowa City West was forced to pause its season. So, we were ready in that aspect.”

On his team, “The score did not show it, but we improved in a lot of areas last week, and there is still a lot of improvement we can make.”

On Linn-Mar, “Defensively, they are going to bring pressure from all everywhere. It will be a challenge, We got to be able to pick up blocks.”

