 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football playoffs: West falls short at No. 3 WDM Dowling
0 comments
alert top story
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS

Prep football playoffs: West falls short at No. 3 WDM Dowling

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo West Logo.png

DES MOINES – Waterloo West kept it close early, but seven-time defending state champion West Des Moines Dowling pulled away in the second half to secure a 38-12 Class 4A playoff victory over the Wahawks Friday at Drake Stadium.

West (4-5) trailed just 17-12 in the first half when Kham Middleton scored the second of his three rushing touchdowns with 51 seconds left in the half.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Middleton then scored midway through the third to extend the Maroon’s lead.

"They ran the ball well, were real methodical," West assistant coach Matt Grimm said. "We had some penalties that hurt us and we just couldn't put the ball in the end zone in the second half."

Tay Norman had touchdown catches of 32 and 19, one in the first quarter and one in the second, for West. Those were Norman’s sixth and seventh touchdown catches of the season as he went over 800 yards receiving in the game.

Carter Schulte completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards and the two touchdowns against one interception.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News