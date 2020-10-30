Prep football playoffs: West falls short at No. 3 WDM Dowling

DES MOINES – Waterloo West kept it close early, but seven-time defending state champion West Des Moines Dowling pulled away in the second half to secure a 38-12 Class 4A playoff victory over the Wahawks Friday at Drake Stadium.

West (4-5) trailed just 17-12 in the first half when Kham Middleton scored the second of his three rushing touchdowns with 51 seconds left in the half.

Middleton then scored midway through the third to extend the Maroon’s lead.

"They ran the ball well, were real methodical," West assistant coach Matt Grimm said. "We had some penalties that hurt us and we just couldn't put the ball in the end zone in the second half."

Tay Norman had touchdown catches of 32 and 19, one in the first quarter and one in the second, for West. Those were Norman’s sixth and seventh touchdown catches of the season as he went over 800 yards receiving in the game.

Carter Schulte completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards and the two touchdowns against one interception.

