Prep football: Hempstead rolls past West, 52-14

Norman, who entered the night leading Class 4A in receiving yards, collected nine balls for 108 yards. Down 35-0 late in the second quarter, Norman got West on the board with a 22-yard catch from Schulte.

Despite Friday's loss, Norman was able to appreciate how effective he and Schulte have been this year, and how all those summer workouts have paid dividends.

"He and I were always going up to West and doing routes — always working on something," Norman said.

The Wahawks found the end zone again in the third, when Schulte hit Jeremiah Feahn for a 66-yarder.

However, it was a night that belonged to the Mustangs and their dual-threat quarterback Aidan Dunne. The senior was every bit as dangerous as he appeared on paper, going 16-of-26 for 261 yards through the air, while adding 111 on the ground. He figured into five of Hempstead's seven touchdown plays.

Despite Hempstead's success in that big first quarter, West settled down and battled defensively after that.

At 3-4, West owns its best winning percentage since 2017, but Moore knows there's work to be done.

"We're pleased with it, but it's over now," he said. "Now we need to take a step back and see what we need to improve on the next week or two, whatever we get, to make us a better team."

