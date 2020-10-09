Prep football: Hempstead rolls past West, 52-14

WATERLOO — Hempstead made the road trip from Dubuque. But when the bus stopped rolling, the Mustangs hit the ground running.
No. 7-ranked Hempstead (6-1) busted big plays early, racking up 183 yards in the first quarter en route to a 52-14 victory over Waterloo West Friday night at Waterloo Memorial Stadium.
The Wahawks, who were missing four of their five starters on the offensive line, failed to keep pace and slipped to 3-4 overall. None the less, they now prepare for their first postseason since 2016. In an odd year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, every team will make the playoffs.
Still, it wasn't the shot of confidence West head coach Lonnie Moore was seeking in the regular-season finale.
"We were really, really shorthanded today, but that's no excuse," said Lonnie Moore. "We played a lot of guys, and a lot of guys got experience. And when you play against a really good team like that, they're going to execute."
The next time it takes the field, West will be shooting for its first playoff victory since 1991, and its chances rely heavily on the prolific connection between quarterback Carter Schulte and Tay Norman.
Behind that inexperienced line, Schulte struggled to find the time to locate receivers, finishing 16-of-41 for 219 yards. Schulte entered the game leading everyone in Class 4A in passing yards and passing attempts, and he pushed his yardage for the season to 1,297.
Norman, who entered the night leading Class 4A in receiving yards, collected nine balls for 108 yards. Down 35-0 late in the second quarter, Norman got West on the board with a 22-yard catch from Schulte.
Despite Friday's loss, Norman was able to appreciate how effective he and Schulte have been this year, and how all those summer workouts have paid dividends.
"He and I were always going up to West and doing routes — always working on something," Norman said.
The Wahawks found the end zone again in the third, when Schulte hit Jeremiah Feahn for a 66-yarder.
However, it was a night that belonged to the Mustangs and their dual-threat quarterback Aidan Dunne. The senior was every bit as dangerous as he appeared on paper, going 16-of-26 for 261 yards through the air, while adding 111 on the ground. He figured into five of Hempstead's seven touchdown plays.
Despite Hempstead's success in that big first quarter, West settled down and battled defensively after that.
At 3-4, West owns its best winning percentage since 2017, but Moore knows there's work to be done.
"We're pleased with it, but it's over now," he said. "Now we need to take a step back and see what we need to improve on the next week or two, whatever we get, to make us a better team."
