Prep boys' golf: West sixth at MVC Divisional
METRO ROUND-UP

Prep boys' golf: West sixth at MVC Divisional

IOWA CITY – Waterloo West’s Dylan Alcorn took 15th with an 88 as the Wahawks finished sixth in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Tuesday at Finkbine Golf Course.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy took first with a 335, one-stroke better than Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Kennedy’s Carter VanderZee and Xavier’s Charlie Allen tied for medalists honors with 80s.

Results

Team Standings – 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy  335, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 336, 3. Dubuque Senior 351, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 363, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 366, 6. Waterloo West 367, 7. Waterloo East 473.

Co-Medalists --  Carter VanderZee (CRK), Charlie Allen (CRX), 80.

West – 15. Dylan Alcorn 88, 21. Brady O’Connor 91, 26. Jackson Schmidt 94, 26. Lucas Fordyce 94, 30. Mitch Fordyce 97.

East – 34. Bryce Borseth 107, 37. Eric Yu 114, 38. Joseph Sayers 110, 39. Ethan Yu 127.

