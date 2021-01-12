 Skip to main content
Prep boys' basketball: West improves to 6-2 with 76-54 win over Jefferson
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

WATERLOO -- Mitch Fordyce led all Waterloo West scorers with 14 points as the Wahawks cruised to a 76-54 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday to improve to 6-2.

The Wahawks bolted out to a 41-17 halftime lead before watching the J-Hawks cut their deficit to 12 late in the third quarter.

West got back on track in the fourth stretching its lead to as much as 23

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

