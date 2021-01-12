Prep boys' basketball: West improves to 6-2 with 76-54 win over Jefferson

WATERLOO -- Mitch Fordyce led all Waterloo West scorers with 14 points as the Wahawks cruised to a 76-54 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday to improve to 6-2.
The Wahawks bolted out to a 41-17 halftime lead before watching the J-Hawks cut their deficit to 12 late in the third quarter.
West got back on track in the fourth stretching its lead to as much as 23
