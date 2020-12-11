Prep boys' basketball: West boys rally to beat Xavier

WATERLOO – Waterloo West used a huge fourth quarter to come-from-behind and beat Cedar Rapids Xavier in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game Friday at the Siddens Gymnasium.

The Wahawks trailed the entire game until three minutes were left in the game and held on for a 56-52 victory.

Xavier went 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half to build a 29-22 halftime lead, and the Saints (1-2) 40-36 after three quarters.

But Colby Adams ignited a West fourth quarter comeback with a corner triple and a conventional 3-point play to tie the game at 44-all. Michael Robinson and Mitch Fordyce made key plays down the stretch as the Wahawks closed out the win.

West’s Amar Kulijuhovic led all scorers with 22 points.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (1-2) – Aidan McDermott 1 2-4 4, Sean Steffen 4 0-1 11, Jack Lux 0 0-0 0, Max Kaiser 3 2-2 10, Jack Breitbach 4 0-0 10, Matthew Schmit 0 0-0 0, Brody Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Jack Goldsmith 1 0-0 2, Nick Kramer 0 0-0 0. Aidan Yamilkoski 5 0-0 13. Totals 19 4-7 52.