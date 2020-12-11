 Skip to main content
Prep boys' basketball: West boys rally to beat Xavier
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo West Logo.png

WATERLOO – Waterloo West used a huge fourth quarter to come-from-behind and beat Cedar Rapids Xavier in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game Friday at the Siddens Gymnasium.

The Wahawks trailed the entire game until three minutes were left in the game and held on for a 56-52 victory.

Xavier went 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half to build a 29-22 halftime lead, and the Saints (1-2) 40-36 after three quarters.

But Colby Adams ignited a West fourth quarter comeback with a corner triple and a conventional 3-point play to tie the game at 44-all. Michael Robinson and Mitch Fordyce made key plays down the stretch as the Wahawks closed out the win.

West’s Amar Kulijuhovic led all scorers with 22 points.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (1-2) – Aidan McDermott 1 2-4 4, Sean Steffen 4 0-1 11, Jack Lux 0 0-0 0, Max Kaiser 3 2-2 10, Jack Breitbach 4 0-0 10, Matthew Schmit 0 0-0 0, Brody Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Jack Goldsmith 1 0-0 2, Nick Kramer 0 0-0 0. Aidan Yamilkoski 5 0-0 13. Totals 19 4-7 52.

WATERLOO WEST (2-0) – Colby Adams 2 1-4 6, Michael Robinson Jr. 3 2-2 9, Tyree Gardner 0 0-0 0, Keishun Gardner 1 0-0 3, Shuntavus Wortham 1 1-2 3, Sam Moore 2 0-0 4, Luke Fordyce 0 0-0 0, Mitch Fordyce 3 2-4 9, Amar Kulijuhovic 10 1-4 22. Totals 22 7-16 56.

CR Xavier;17;12;11;12 – 52

Waterloo West;10;12;14;20 --  56

3-point goals – Xavier 11 (Steffen 3, Kaiser, Breitbach 2, Hoffman, Goldsmith, Yamilkoski 3. West 5 (Adams, Robinson Jr., K. Gardner. M. Fordyce, Kulijuhovic). Total fouls – Xavier 15, West 9. Fouled Out -- None

