Prep boys' basketball: No. 7 Hempstead pulls away from West
alert
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

WATERLOO -- After sticking with seventh-ranked Dubuque Hempstead early, Waterloo West found itself playing catch up over the final 24 minutes as it dropped a 59-52 decision to the Mustangs Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball action.

The game was tied at 9-all after one quarter, but the Mustangs turned that into a 11-point halftime advantage, 27-16.

Hempstead led by as much as 14 in the third before West began to cut into the deficit behind Amar Kuljuhovic, who had 11 of his game-high 18 points in the second half.

But Jamari Smith pumped in 20 and Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax had 18 for the Mustangs to hold off the Wahawks.

Keishaun Pendleton and Mitch Fordyce each added 11 for West.

HEMPSTEAD 59, WEST 52

HEMPSTEAD (13-3) – Cam Davis 0 0-0 0, Kellen Strohmeyer 2 1-2 7, Nate Kaesbahler 0 1-2 1, Noah Pettinger 1 0-1 2, Michael Duax 7 4-5 18, Jamari Smithy 6 5-7 20, Cameron Fens 4 3-5 11. Totals 20 14-22 59.

WEST (7-6) -- Colby Adams 0 2-4 2, Michael Robinson Jr. 2 1-2 5, Keishaun Pendleton 5 0-0 11, Shuntavus Wortham 0 0-0 0, Sam Moore 0 0-0 0, Nate Ewell 1 0-0 2, Luke Fordyce 1 0-0 3, Mitch Fordyce 5 1-1 11, Amar Kuljuhovic 8 1-5 18. Totals 22 5-13 52.

Hempstead;9;18;16;16 – 59

West;9;7;15;21 – 52

3-point goals – DH 5 (Strohmeyer 2, Smith 3). West 3 (Pendleton, L. Fordyce, Kuljuhovic). Total fouls – Hempstead 15, West 19. Fouled out – M. Fordyce.

