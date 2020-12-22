Prep boys' basketball: Fordyce's last-second tip-in lifts West over Western Dubuque

WATERLOO – Mitch Fordyce’s only basket of the game came at the right time as Fordyce’s last-second tip-in allowed Waterloo West to upset eight-ranked Western Dubuque, 39-37, Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball action.
West (4-2) led the entire way, but the Bobcats (5-1) erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it.
Amar Kuljhovic led the Wahawks with 17, while Keishaun Pendleton had 11.
The Bobcats got 17 from Dylan Johnson.
WESTERN DUBUQUE (5-1) – Garrett Baumhover 2 0-0 4, Nick Bryant 3 0-0 8, Tommy DeSollar 2 1-1 5, Andrew Oltmanns 1 1-2 3, Jackson Ingalsbe 0 0-0 0, Dylan Johnson 7 1-1 17. Totals 15 3-5 37.
WEST (4-2) – Colby Adams 2 2-2 7, Michael Robinson Jr. 0 0-0 0, Keishaun Pendleton 4 0-0 11, Shuntavis Wortham 0 0-0 0, Sam Moore 1 0-0 2, Luke Fordyce 0 0-0 0, Mitch Fordyce 1 0-0 2, Amar Kuljuhovic 5 6-7 17. Totals 13 8-9 39
W. Dubuque;2;11;9;15 – 37
West;12;2;17;8 -- 39
3-point goals – WD 4 (Bryant, Johnson 2). West 5 (Adams, Pendleton 3, Kuljuhovic). Total fouls – Western Dubuque 11, West 10. Fouled out – None.