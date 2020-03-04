Online petition started to ask IHSAA to review West's controversial loss

However, there is numerous video and photo evidence indicating that the player did not release the ball before the buzzer. In the videos you can also see that the clock, buzzer and backboard lights were not in sync, not allowing the referees to make an accurate assessment.

Looking to make their first appearance at the state tournament since 1994, the Wahawks were devastated, the hurt illustrated by head coach Cliff Berinobis’ post-game comments.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got kids in here (the Wahawk lockerroom) and you robbed them,” Berinobis told The Courier. “Everybody in this building knows it, including the North Scott fans.

“Common sense would tell you that on the catch, out away from the basket, he turns and shoots ... it’s not humanly possible. I don’t want to discredit them, but that shot shouldn’t count, and everybody knows it.

“They’re heartbroken. For four years they changed the culture at West High for this moment.”

The videos show the ball in the air and at its apex when the backboard lights came on and the buzzer sounds despite the fact that scoreboard clocks were already at 0.0.

The official high school rule book states: