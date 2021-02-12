No. 3 West girls crush Senior

WATERLOO – Playing fast and strong from the start, third-ranked Waterloo West capped off a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional crown Friday at home with a 69-29 win over Dubuque Senior in girls' basketball action.

The Wahawks (17-1), winners of 16 straight, captured the Valley Divisional crown.

West jumped on the Rams (11-6) early as the Wahawks roared out to a 23-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“Really proud of our team tonight. They played great,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “We played a great game against a quality team. We did some great things, made some fantastic passes for some easy layups. We probably played our best game of the season.”

Sahara Williams had 21 points to lead the Wahawks, while Halli Poock had 16 and Gabby Moore 14.

West opens Class 5A regional play next Saturday at home against Dubuque Hempstead.

DUBUQUE SENIOR (11-6) – Anna Kruse 2 2-4 6, Payton Kizer 0 0-0 0, Elly Haber 0 0-0 0, Kayla Grall 0 0-0 0, Sam MacDonald 2 1-2 6, Olivia Baxter 3 2-4 9, Mya Beau 1 1-2 4, Lillian Donath 0 0-0 0, Maya Watters 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 6-12 29.