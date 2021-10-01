Ninth-ranked Prairie runs wild against West

WATERLOO - For a brief moment, the Waterloo West faithful had a glimmer of hope Friday night as its football team faced off against ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie

The light was quickly extinguished as the Hawks rolled to a 55-7 victory at Memorial Stadium.

The Wahawks (2-4) had trouble corralling the ball all night as Prairie racked up 271 rushing yards with 11 backs touching the ball.

Before the home team could get a good grasp on the run game, they found themselves in a 28-0 hole after the first 12 minutes. It did not get much better in the second quarter as the Hawks opened the air game and Elijah Ward hauled in a 10-yard strike from Brandon Vicko for a 34-0 lead.

Makelle Taylor opened the scoring in the game with a 21-yard run and closed out the first half with a 26 yarder building the edge to 41-0 at the break.

"We just didn't play a good game and we missed a lot of tackles," West coach Lonnie Moore said. "It comes back on me as a coach and we need to be better."

The Wahawks had a great highlight when faced with a fourth-and-16.

Moore called for a fake punt and punter Jaxson Hoppes hit a wide open Jaylund Roby for 26 yards and a first down.

The Wahawks later fumbled away the opportunity.

Tyree Gardner pulled off a great fake to open the second half, and the Wahawks quarterback went untouched from 51 yards away for the score, cutting the lead to 41-7.

It would get no closer as the Prairie Hawks scored the final 14 points to end the game.

Early on West had opportunities.

The Wahawks caught an early break when a Prairie punt went off the side of the kickers foot and covered a mere five yards setting the home team up on a short field.

The offense could not move the ball against the powerful Hawks and had to settle for a field goal try.

Hoppes drilled the 42-yard kick, but a penalty set them back an extra five yards. Hoppes second try was a line drive that was blocked by Cedar Rapids and the Wahawks fell short.

"That's the way it has been the last three games," said West coach Lonnie Moore. "We start out pretty good but just can not keep it going. It comes down to coaching and right now we are not a very well coached team.

"The kids give their all so you can not blame them. Prairie just comes at you with a lot of misdirection stuff and that makes it hard to find the ball."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0