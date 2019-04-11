WATERLOO — Waterloo West improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 2-0 boys’ soccer win over Dubuque Senior Thursday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Senad Omeragic and Edvin Rizvic scored as the Wahawks have now won three straight, all by shutout. Omeragic and Rizvic now each have three goals on the season.
Riley Sloyer made five saves to post his fourth shutout.
West is back in action Saturday at its own Wahawk Invitational at the CVSC where it will face North Fayette Valley and Davenport West.
GirlsWATERLOO SCHOOLS 4, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 4: The 14th-ranked Waterloo Schools (4-1) squad won its Mississippi Valley Conference opener in domination fashion Thursday at the CVSC.
Faith Trelka scored twice, her fourth and fifth goals of the season, including the games’ first goal just two minutes into the contest.
Erin Rankin made it 2-0 win the 28th minute, and Stacey De La Cruz and Trelka scored five minutes apart in the second half.
Waterloo returns to action Monday against Decorah at Memorial Stadium.
