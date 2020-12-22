Metro roundup: Last-second tip-in lifts West over No. 8 W. Dubuque

WATERLOO – Mitch Fordyce’s only basket of the game came at the right time as Fordyce’s last-second tip-in allowed Waterloo West to upset eight-ranked Western Dubuque, 39-37, Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball action.
West (4-2) led the entire way, but the Bobcats (5-1) erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it.
Amar Kuljhovic led the Wahawks with 17, while Keishaun Pendleton had 11.
The Bobcats got 17 from Dylan Johnson.
WAHLERT CLIPS EAST: Ramir Scott had 16 points, but it was Dubuque Wahlert who came out with the victory Tuesday, 60-48, over Waterloo East.
Girls’ basketball TIGERS’ PREVAIL: Four players reached double figures, led by Anaya Barney’s 26 as fifth-ranked Cedar Falls beat previously undefeated Dubuque Senior, 79-61, Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.
The Tigers (6-1) knocked home 11 3-pointers, four by Barney.
Anna Sandvold added 17 points, Sarah Albaugh 16 and Sydney Remmert 12 for Cedar Falls (6-1).
The Tigers led 46-31 at halftime and stretched the lead to 67-43 after three.
“We got out to a real quick start and that helped propel us,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “We did a great job of shooting from the field early on and from beyond the three-point line. I felt a lot of kids stepped up tonight and hit some big shots for us.”
WEST HOLDS ON: Sixth-ranked Waterloo West raced out to a 26-4 first-quarter lead, but had to hold off Western Dubuque in a 62-60 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ road victory Tuesday.
Halli Poock scored 26 and Sahara Williams had 19 for the Wahawks (4-1).
Carson Koerperich had 27 for the Bobcats.
“We jumped out to a big league and then kind of lost our composure as Western Dubuque came charging back before holding on for a big road win,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.
EAST FALLS TO WAHLERT: Ellasa Horton scored 14 and Natalie Hill 10 but the Golden Eagles used a big third quarter to pull away from the Trojans for a 66-39 girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Boys’ swimmingTIGERS SWIM STRONG: Connor Schaffel won the 500 free for Cedar Falls’ long victory Tuesday at the Holmes Middle School pool in a 124-46 loss to Iowa City West.
Schaffel crossed the finish line in 5 minutes and 0.68 seconds. Schaffel also took third in the 200 free.
Drew Lagner was third in the 200 individual medley, and Joseph Blasen was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 79, SENIOR 61
CEDAR FALLS (6-1) – Sarah Albaugh 6 1-2 16, Anaya Barney 10 2-3 26, Grace Knutson 3 0-0 6, Anna Sandvold 6 2-4 17, Sydney Remmert 4 3-3 12, Maggie Schuring 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Barney 0 0- 0, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0. Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-14 79.
SENIOR (5-1) – Anna Kruse 5 4-6 17, Josie Potts 1 0-0 2, Elly Haber 3 4-5 11, Kayla Grall 3 2-2 8, Sam McDonald 2 0-0 4, Olivia Baxter 7 0-0 14, Mya Beau 1 0-0 2, Lillian Donath 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-13 61
Cedar Falls 24 22 21 12 — 79
Senior 18 13 12 18 – 61
3 –point goals – CF 11 (Albaugh 3, Barney 4, Sandvold 3, Remmert). WD 5 (Kruse 3, Haber, Donath). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 8, Senior 11. Fouled out – None.
WEST 62, WESTERN DUBUQUE 60
WEST (4-1) – Halli Poock 11 3-4 26, Sahara Williams 8 1-2 19, Gabby Moore 3 2-2 8, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Sierra Moore 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Smith 4 1-2 9. Totals 26 7-10 62.
WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-6) – Brooklyn Firzlaff 4 5-6 13, Carson Koerperich 9 4-4 27, Hailey Wulfekuhle 2 0-0 6, Morgan Mescher 1 0-0 2, Madison Maahs 4 0-1 10, Abigail Kluesner 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 9-12 60.
West 26 14 10 12 — 62
W. Dubuque 4 17 21 18 — 60
3 –point goals – West 5 (Poock 3, Williams 2) WD 9 (Koerperich 5, Wulfekuhle 2, Maahs 2) Total fouls – West 15, Western Dubuque 13. Fouled out – None.
Boys’ basketball
WEST 39, WESTERN DUBUQUE 37
WESTERN DUBUQUE (5-1) – Garrett Baumhover 2 0-0 4, Nick Bryant 3 0-0 8, Tommy DeSollar 2 1-1 5, Andrew Oltmanns 1 1-2 3, Jackson Ingalsbe 0 0-0 0, Dylan Johnson 7 1-1 17. Totals 15 3-5 37.
WEST (4-2) – Colby Adams 2 2-2 7, Michael Robinson Jr. 0 0-0 0, Keishaun Pendleton 4 0-0 11, Shuntavis Wortham 0 0-0 0, Sam Moore 1 0-0 2, Luke Fordyce 0 0-0 0, Mitch Fordyce 1 0-0 2, Amar Kuljuhovic 5 6-7 17. Totals 13 8-9 39
W. Dubuque 2 11 9 15 – 37
West 12 2 17 8 — 39
3-point goals – WD 4 (Bryant, Johnson 2). West 5 (Adams, Pendleton 3, Kuljuhovic). Total fouls – Western Dubuque 11, West 10. Fouled out – None.
Boys’ swimming
IOWA CITY WEST 124, CEDAR FALLS 46
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Iowa City West (Luo, Christensen, Carter, Wubbena), 1:41.07, 2. Iowa City West, 1:48.62, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:49.95.
200 FREE – 1. Max Gerke (ICW), 1:49.57, 2. Kirk Brotherton (ICW), 1:53.05, 3. Connor Schaffel (CF), 1L54.89.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Nikolas Sung (ICW), 2:05.35, 2. Holden Carter (ICW), 2:06.70, 3. Drew Langner (CF), 2:12.84.
50 FREE – 1. Luke Nichols (ICW), 22.27, 2. Boyd Skelley (ICW), 22.95, 3. Quinn Wubbena (ICW), 23.23.
100 FLY – 1. Nichols (ICW), 55.80, 2. Christensen (ICW), 56.66, 3. Luo (ICW), 56.69.
100 FREE – 1. Brotherton (ICW), 49.59, 2. Graham Fry (CF), 52.65, 3. Wubbena (ICW), 53.01.
500 FREE – 1. Schaffel (CF), 5:00.68, 2. Swanson (ICW), 5:10.78, 3. Sung (ICW), 5:15.92.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Iowa City West (Skelley, Wubbena, Brotherton, Nichols), 1:30.06, 2. Iowa City West, 1:35.00, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:36.70.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Skelley (ICW), 55.95, 2. Gerke (ICW), 58.08,3. Luo (ICW), 59.31.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Jordan Christensen (ICW), 1:01.64, 2. Joseph Blasen (CF), 1:07.04, 3. Gavin Keeney (ICW), 1:09.38.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Iowa City West (Sung, Nichols. Brotherton, Skelley), 3:19,52, 2. Cedar Falls, 3:35.3, 3. Iowa City West, 3:35.35.
Area Summaries
Boys’ wrestling
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 61, CHARLES CITY 14
106 – Zane Behrends (WSR) pinned Jordan Young, 1:30, 113 – Braxten Westendorf (WSR) won by forfeit, 120 – Bailey Roybal (WSR) pinned Jacob Vias, 1:49, 126 – Nathan Lopez (CC) dec. Dylan Stockdale, 5-3, 132 – Carter Fecht (WSR) won by forfeit, 138 – Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Talan Weber, 4:40, 145 – Robert Poyner (WSR) dec. Kayden Blunt, 15-5, 152 – Aiden Riggins (WSR) pinned Roush Jaeger, 5:03, 160 – Sean Mwangi (WSR) dec. Colton Crooks, 9-1, 170 – Caden Collins (CC) pinned Cole Thompson, 3:10, 182 – Isaiah Perez (WSR) won by forfeit, 195 – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Cade Williams, 1:28, 220 – Luke Walker (WSR) tech. fall over Tino Tamayo, 23-8, 3:04, 285 – Chase Crooks (CC) pinned Jake Stack, :44.
Girls’ wrestling
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 39, CHARLES CITY 33
106 – Eva Heise (WSR) pinned Kaylee Hennick, 1:07, 113 – Heise (WSR) pinned Alexis Ver Meer, :51, 120 – Kiki Connell (CC) pinned Brinley Meier, 3:14, 126 – Meier (WSR) pinned Elizabeth Oleson, 1:29, 132 – Lilly Luft (CC) pinned Kiara Djoumessi, 2:39, 132 – Luft (CC) pinned Kailey Hervol, 5:40, 145 – Marley Hagarty (WSR) pinned Morgan Maloy, 1:44, 145 – Kysa Klein (WSR) dec. Maloy, 6-5, 152 – Haidyn Snyder (WSR) pinned Allie Cross, 1:54, 152 – Cross (CC) pinned Nicole Miller-Cummings, 1:18, 152 – Cross (WSR) pinned Lauren Seegers, 1:47, 285 – Madison Hinrichs (WSR) pinned Ava Thompson, 1:05.
Girls’ basketball
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 40, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 24
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (5-4) – Alivia Lange 3, Molly Niewoehner 5, Landree Kobliska 2, Abby Meyer 3, Morgan Brandt 12, Lily Buchholz 7, Katie Reno 2, Clarice Lynch 6.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (5-3) – Lily Hovenga 6, Ellen Waller 5, Ellie Etjen 7, Cuvelier 6
Boys’ basketball
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 56, SUMNER-FREDRICKSBURG 35
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (2-5) – Peyton Schmitz 11, Nathan Zupke 2, Kody VanEngelenburg 13, Klay Seehase 9.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (7-1) – Jayden Mackie 10, Gavin Thomas 2, Garrett Hempen 9, Josh Haan 7, Owen Thomas 15, Elijah Switzer 6, Cooper Hoff 5, Joe Johnson 2.