Metro roundup: Last-second tip-in lifts West over No. 8 W. Dubuque

WATERLOO – Mitch Fordyce’s only basket of the game came at the right time as Fordyce’s last-second tip-in allowed Waterloo West to upset eight-ranked Western Dubuque, 39-37, Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball action.

West (4-2) led the entire way, but the Bobcats (5-1) erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it.

Amar Kuljhovic led the Wahawks with 17, while Keishaun Pendleton had 11.

The Bobcats got 17 from Dylan Johnson.

WAHLERT CLIPS EAST: Ramir Scott had 16 points, but it was Dubuque Wahlert who came out with the victory Tuesday, 60-48, over Waterloo East.

Girls’ basketball TIGERS’ PREVAIL: Four players reached double figures, led by Anaya Barney’s 26 as fifth-ranked Cedar Falls beat previously undefeated Dubuque Senior, 79-61, Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.

The Tigers (6-1) knocked home 11 3-pointers, four by Barney.

Anna Sandvold added 17 points, Sarah Albaugh 16 and Sydney Remmert 12 for Cedar Falls (6-1).

The Tigers led 46-31 at halftime and stretched the lead to 67-43 after three.