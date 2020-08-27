Metro roundup: Caughron wins two events, Waterloo Swim opens with win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Carley Caughron won a pair of individual events and swam the opening leg of the winning 400 free relay team as Waterloo Swim opened its season with a 99-84 victory Thursday at the Central Middle School pool.

Caughron claimed the 100 butterfly in a state qualifying time of 59.40 seconds, an event she finished third in at last year's state meet. Caughron also won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.66.

Waterloo Swim also got a 1-2 finish in diving from Lauren Kimball (273.80) and Avery Hogan (226.80).

Caughron teamed with Jade Cox, Emma Clark and Kate Miller to close out the meet with the 400 free relay win.

Prep boys' golf

Tigers win quad: At the Meadows Golf Club in Dubuque, Owen Sawyer shot a 1-under 35 to lead Cedar Falls to a victory over Cedar Rapids Jeffersn, Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City High.

Luke Meyer was runner-up medalist with a 37 as the Tigers shot a 152, 31 shots better than runner-up Jefferson.

Volleyball