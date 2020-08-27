 Skip to main content
Metro roundup: Caughron wins two events, Waterloo Swim opens with win
METRO ROUND-UP

Metro roundup: Caughron wins two events, Waterloo Swim opens with win

WATERLOO – Carley Caughron won a pair of individual events and swam the opening leg of the winning 400 free relay team as Waterloo Swim opened its season with a 99-84 victory Thursday at the Central Middle School pool.

Caughron claimed the 100 butterfly in a state qualifying time of 59.40 seconds, an event she finished third in at last year's state meet. Caughron  also won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.66.

Waterloo Swim also got a 1-2 finish in diving from Lauren Kimball (273.80)  and Avery Hogan (226.80).

Caughron teamed with Jade Cox, Emma Clark and Kate Miller to close out the meet with the 400 free relay win.

Prep boys' golf

Tigers win quad: At the Meadows Golf Club in Dubuque, Owen Sawyer shot a 1-under 35 to lead Cedar Falls to a victory  over Cedar Rapids Jeffersn, Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City High.

Luke Meyer was runner-up medalist with a 37 as the Tigers shot a 152, 31 shots better than runner-up Jefferson.

Volleyball

CF goes 3-0: The Tigers scored wins over No. 3 (2A) Dike-New Hartford (25-17, 25-18) and over No. 7 Nevada (3A) as part of a perfect night at the Dike-New Hartford quad.

Cedar Falls (4-0) also defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 27-25, 25-9

Carley Caughron mug

Caughron

Summaries

Girls' swimming

Waterloo Swim 99, Vinton-Shellsburg 84

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (Clarissa Carolan, Lexi Goddell, Geordyn Webster, Maren Redlinger), 2:00.58, 2. Waterloo, 2:03.73, 3. Waterloo, 2:14.41.

200 FREE – 1. Justyce Dominick (VS), 2:18.53, 2. Sayla Elliott (Waterloo), 2:28.59, 3. Rylie Long (Waterloo), 2:29.50.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Carley Caughron (Waterloo), 2:14.66, 2. Carolan (VS), 2:29.40, 3. Goodell (VS), 2:41.52.

50 FREE – 1. Webster (VS), 27.10, 2. Anna McNally (Waterloo), 27.77, 3. Molly Clark (VS), 29.20.

DIVING – 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 273.80, 2. Avery Hogan (Waterloo), 226.80, 3. Kaitlyn Cronan (Waterloo), 169.05.

100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 59.40, 2. Abby Wendland (Waterloo), 1:17.64, 3. Carleigh Wilson (VS), 1:18.46.

100 FREE – 1. Webster (VS), 69.27, 2. Kate Miller (Waterloo), 1:02.49, 3. Abby Koppman (Waterloo), 1:05.92.

500 FREE – 1. Dominick (VS), 6:31.39, 2. Elliott (Waterloo), 6:37.59, 3. Ava Bertram (Waterloo), 7:03.21.

200 FREE RELAY – 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (Goddell, Redlinger, Dominick, Webster), 1:51.57, 2. Waterloo, 1:58.19, 3. Waterloo, 2:05.05.

100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Carolan (VS), 1:07.74, 2. Miller (Waterloo), 1:14.03, 3. Lauren Moore (VS), 1:19.58.

100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Goddell (VS), 1:18.87, 2, Jade Cox (Waterloo), 1:21.79, 3. Long (Waterloo), 1:21.99.

400 FREE RELAY – 1. Waterloo (Caughron, Emma Clark, Cox, Miller), 4:18.12, 2. Vinton-Shellsburg, 4:20.62, 3. Waterloo,. 4:34.25.

Boys' golf

Team standings – 1. Cedar Falls 152, 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 183, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 187, 4. Iowa City High 208

Medalist – Owen Sawyer (CF), 35. Runner-up – Luke Meyer (CF), 37.

Cedar Falls – Max Tjoa 38, Luke Meyer 37, Owen Sawyer 35, Ryan Marten 42.

