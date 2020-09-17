 Skip to main content
Metro round-up: West takes down New Hampton in four games
Metro round-up: West takes down New Hampton in four games

NEW HAMPTON — The Waterloo West volleyball team went on the road and scored a 25-20, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20 non-conference win over New Hampton Thursday.

Sahara Williams led the Wahawks (3-4) with 17 kills, while Rylee Hundley and Gabby Moore each had strong defensive efforts with 18 digs apiece.

Halli Poock had 34 assists, while Jaeda Geiser had four solo blocks and one assisted block for West.

The Wahawks will host their own Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday with metro schools Cedar Falls and East among the contestants.

REGENTS FALL IN FOUR: Dunkerton topped Waterloo Christian in a tight Iowa Star Conference match, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20.

Freshmen Reagan Wheeler led the Regents (5-4) with 11 kills. Amber Smith and Sidra Wheeler added eight and seven, respectively. Lauren Bergstrom had 29 assists.

“It was a battle the entire time,” Regent coach Angela Evans said. “We fought had, just had a few more errors than we would have liked.”

