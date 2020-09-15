Metro round-up: Tiger girls win two swim duals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Six different swimmers claimed event wins as the Cedar Falls girls’ swim team won a pair of dual meets Tuesday at the Holmes Middle School pool.

Baylee Lehmann (100 breaststroke), Katie Butler (100 backstroke), Emma Clark (100 free), Kendall Mallaro (100 fly), Marley Hagarty (50 free) and Grace Bobeldyk (200 free) all earned wins/

The Tigers also swept all three relays as they defeated Dubuque Wahlert (119-64) and Decorah (112-74).

Boys’ golf

MVC DIVISIONAL: Waterloo West’s Dylan Alcorn took 15th with an 88 as the Wahawks finished sixth in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Tuesday at Finkbine Golf Course.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy took first with a 335, one-stroke better than Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Kennedy’s Carter VanderZee and Xavier’s Charlie Allen tied for medalists honors with 80s.

Cross Country

STARMONT INVITATIONAL: The Hudson girls and Center Point-Urbana boys claimed team titles Tuesday.

Kee High’s Haley Meyer won the girls’ race in 20 minutes flat, while Eli Larson of CPU won the boys’ race in 16:45.