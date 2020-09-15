Metro round-up: Tiger girls win two swim duals

CEDAR FALLS – Six different swimmers claimed event wins as the Cedar Falls girls’ swim team won a pair of dual meets Tuesday at the Holmes Middle School pool.
Baylee Lehmann (100 breaststroke), Katie Butler (100 backstroke), Emma Clark (100 free), Kendall Mallaro (100 fly), Marley Hagarty (50 free) and Grace Bobeldyk (200 free) all earned wins/
The Tigers also swept all three relays as they defeated Dubuque Wahlert (119-64) and Decorah (112-74).
Boys’ golf
MVC DIVISIONAL: Waterloo West’s Dylan Alcorn took 15th with an 88 as the Wahawks finished sixth in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Tuesday at Finkbine Golf Course.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy took first with a 335, one-stroke better than Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Kennedy’s Carter VanderZee and Xavier’s Charlie Allen tied for medalists honors with 80s.
Cross Country
STARMONT INVITATIONAL: The Hudson girls and Center Point-Urbana boys claimed team titles Tuesday.
Kee High’s Haley Meyer won the girls’ race in 20 minutes flat, while Eli Larson of CPU won the boys’ race in 16:45.
Waterloo Columbus’ Jordan Tovar was 33rd in 19:06.89.
Girls’ volleyball
WEST WINS IN FIVE: Sahara Williams had 15 kills and Jaeda Gieser 13 as the Wahawks rallied to beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 25-23, 24-26,16-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Halli Poock had 44 assists, and Ryley Hudley had 30 digs as West improved to 2-4.
CEDAR FALLS SWEEPS: The top-ranked Tigers (5A) improved to 11-2 with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Results
Boys’ golf
Team Standings – 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 335, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 336, 3. Dubuque Senior 351, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 363, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 366, 6. Waterloo West 367, 7. Waterloo East 473.
Co-Medalists — Carter VanderZee (CRK), Charlie Allen (CRX), 80.
West – 15. Dylan Alcorn 88, 21. Brady O’Connor 91, 26. Jackson Schmidt 94, 26. Lucas Fordyce 94, 30. Mitch Fordyce 97.
East – 34. Bryce Borseth 107, 37. Eric Yu 114, 38. Joseph Sayers 110, 39. Ethan Yu 127.
Starmont Invitational
Girls
Team standings – 1. Hudson 89, 2. Jesup 113, 3. Starmont 155, 4. Waukon 179, 5. Denver 186, 6. Center Point-Urbana 196, 7. North Fayette Valley 217, Kee 217, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 247, 10. North Linn 258, Turkey Valley 258, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 263, 13. Union 328, 14. MFL Mar-Mac 330, 15. Independence 332, 16. Vinton-Shellsburg 359, 17. Oelwein 391, 18. Dyersville Beckman 410.
Top-ten individuals – 1. Haley Meyer (Kee), 20:00.9, 2. Jaylissa Blazek (Turkey Valley), 20:16.88, 3. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 20:45.48, 5. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:47.83, 6. Amanda Treptow Jesup(, 20:52.14, 7. Kay Fett (CPU), 21:20.98, 8. Jessica Regenwether (Hudson), 21:29.48, 9. Meghan Wheatley (North Linn), 21:32.91, 10. Kora Katcher (CPU), 21:48.31.
Waterloo Columbus – 86. Alissa Sinnwell, 25:01.65
Boys
Team standings – 1. Center Point-Urbana 49, 2. West Delaware 59, 3. Denver 95, 4. Hudson 145, 5. Jesup 158, 6. Waukon 186, 7. North Fayette Valley 211, 8. Oelwein 262, 9. Waterloo Columbus 266, 10. Clayton Ridge 268, 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg 285, 12. Starmont 306, 13. Vinton-Shellsburg 331, 14. Independence 373, 15. Edgewood-Colesburg 439, 16. Aplington-Parkersburg 442, 17. MFL Mar-Mac 490, 19. Dyersville Beckman 508.
Top-ten individuals – 1. Eli Larson (CPU), 16:45.13, 2. Mason Bach (CPU), 17:15.06, 3. Blake Smith (WD), 17:29.04, 4. Luke Post (CPU), 17:50.70, 5. Peyton Halverson (NFV), 17:55.13, 6. Sam Hansen (Hudson), 17:56.47, 7. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 17:57, 8. Cael Meyer (WD), 17:57.74, 9. Henry Hayes (Starmont), 18:12.75, 10. Alex Krabbenhoft (Denver), 18:13.66.
Waterloo Columbus – 33. Jordan Tovar, 19:06.89, 45. Leo Christensen, 19:38.14, 64. Sam Ludwig, 20:17.46, 65. Theodore Ahern, 20:24.17, 79. Peter Minard, 20:53.90
Girls’ swimming
Team results
Decorah 109, Wahlert 76
Cedar Falls 119, Wahlert 64
Cedar Falls 112, Decorah 74
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro, Emma Clark), 1:56.62, 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:58.46, 3. Decorah, 2:02.94.
200 FREE – 1. Grace Bobeldyk (CF), 2:01.84, 2. Katerina Kovarik (Decorah), 2:05.46, 3. Jamie Schmidt (DW), 2:07.20.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Zoe Heiar (DW), 2:22.47, 2. B. Lehmann (CF), 2:23.30, 3. Paulsen (CF), 2:24.71
50 FREE — 1. Marley Hagarty (CF), 26.37, 2. Paige Werner (Decorah), 26.62, 3. Maeley Nefzger (Decorah), 26.68.
DIVING – 1. Brinley Krivachek (Decorah), 217.60, 2. Alli Gray (CF), 193.40, 3. Josie Wolbers (Decorah), 152.65.
100 FLY – 1. Mallaro (CF), 59.79, 2. Emily Voyna (Decorah), 1:03.57, 3. Heiar (DW), 1:04.01.
100 FREE – 1. Clark (CF), 55.84, 2. Bobeldyk (CF), 56.71, 3. Werner (Decorah), 57.80.
500 FREE – 1. Margaret Rhodes (Decorah), 5:36.82, 2. Schmid (DW), 5:37.70, 3. K. Kovarik (Decorah), 5:40.48.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Hagarty, Mallaro, Sophia Mason, Clark), 1:44.30, 2. Decorah, 1:46.79, 3. Wahlert, 1:51.26.
100 BACK – 1. Katie Butler (CF), 1:04.70, 2. Ava Mallaro (CF), 1:05.71, 3. Kelzer (DW), 1:06.90.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. B. Lehmann (CF), 1:14.73, 2. Ariana Yaklich (DW), 1:15.93, 3. Hagarty (CF), 1:16.51.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (K. Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Hagarty, Clark), 3:48.57, 2. Decorah, 3:53.18, 3. Wahlert, 3:58.45.
