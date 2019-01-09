Bowling
- Waterloo West bowler J.P. Richmond has signed a letter of intent to compete for NAIA Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
Richmond earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors last season when the four-year letterwinner and two-time captain helped the Wahawks to a third-place finish at the state tournament. West was fourth in 2017.
Hockey
- James Marooney of the Waterloo Black Hawks was named United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week Monday.
Marooney had his first goal of the season and three assists as Waterloo went 2-1 last week. He has 12 points on the season.
Swimming and diving
- The University of Northern Iowa has announced a pair of changes to its women's swimming and diving schedule.
The Panthers will host Iowa Central and Loras at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Glen F. Henry Pool. In addition, UNI's final home meet against Illinois State Jan. 19 has been changed to a 2 p.m. start.
