Leading off: Waterloo West's McPoland, Melcher sign to college programs
Leading off: Waterloo West's McPoland, Melcher sign to college programs

Waterloo West Logo.png

High School

  • Waterloo West’s Brianna McPoland and Ben Melcher signed letters of intent on Monday to continue their athletics career in college.

McPoland plans to compete on North Iowa Area Community College’s softball team and Melcher will bowl at Grand View University.

McPoland is a three-time all-metro softball selection and first team all-MVC selection the past two seasons. Melcher served as a captain for the bowling team this season and is a two-time all-MVC selection and three-year letterwinner.

Basketball

  • University of Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week. Wieskamp averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists and one steal last week during wins over Rutgers and Michigan State.

Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski has been named the Big 12 freshman of the week after scoring a career-high 32 points during Iowa State’s win over TCU. Donarski leads the Big 12 with an average of 12.7 points per game.

Division III

  • Wartburg’s Kyle Briggs and Dallas Wright earned American Rivers Conference weekly honors in wrestling and track and field, respectively.

Briggs completed the conference portion of his schedule with a 7-0 record. Wright won the 400-meter dash during the Buena Vista Triangular. Heis time of 49.43 ranks second in NCAA Division III and cracked Wartburg’s top 10 all-time indoor list.

