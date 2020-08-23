Leadership, camaraderie keys for Waterloo West's growth

WATERLOO — Football practices along Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo always seem to have a relaxed feel with music playing over portable loudspeakers.
It’s not the just the ambiance that is lifting the spirits of this year’s Wahawks. Lonnie Moore enters his 12th season as Waterloo West’s head coach with leadership and team camaraderie two strengths that could lead to growth following last season’s 3-6 finish.
“It’s a little different group,” Moore said, as West began its second week of practice. “This year’s group is more about the team. It’s not about pointing fingers or anything like that.
“I do think that’s going to be a key for us this year is our leadership. That’s going to take us probably as far as we want to go and how successful we’re going to be in the season.”
West’s senior wide receiver Shawonyta Norman is among the veteran leaders within this year’s roster. The Wahawks will attempt to learn through the adversity of a 2019 season in which they won three of their first four games before losing the final five.
“I’ve just got to bring the team up, really bring us together and focus on playing as a whole instead of a bunch of individuals,” Norman said. “We’ve been working out a lot over this quarantine together so it’s brought us closer. It’s really going to show on the field these Friday nights.”
West’s leaders can be found on both sides of the ball.
Senior linebacker Nate Ewell recorded a team-high 73 tackles in 2019, while Michael Robinson is a foundation for growth on the defensive line after registering 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
“Those guys will bring the intensity to practice,” Moore said. “We didn’t do a good job of stopping the run last year so that’s our key thing this year. … I think those guys are going to help everyone understand that’s number one.”
Ewell said West’s defense, himself included, was pretty young last season. They’ve stepped up their conditioning, including some old-fashioned running.
“We’ve been running all summer, lifting and running every day, getting better at it,” Ewell said.
Asked how must distance they’ve covered, Ewell responded, “A lot. A lot. It sucks, but it helps. We need it.”
West’s offense returns playmaking threats. Norman registered 16 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns last season and is poised to take another step forward this fall.
“He’s a guy that we used a lot last year and he’s going to be used a lot more this year,” Moore said. “He’s been a coach helping out the young guys.”
A pair of candidates emerged at West’s the quarterback position. Carter Schulte was voted a captain and has the ability to either air it out or move over to wideout and enhance the receiving corps. Tyree Gardner has two years of quarterbacking experience in West’s system at the freshmen and sophomore levels.
“They both have a great arm, great accuracy and they can really throw it,” Norman said.
On the ground, West’s Jeron Shaw averaged 7.4 yards on 45 carries a year ago and returns as the lightning to Robinson’s thunder within an intriguing two-man running back tandem.
“Jeron is faster, quicker, a shifty guy,” Moore said. “Duece (Robinson) is a bigger type of running back, but he has got more athletic this year than he was last.”
A scheduling quirk may also help West. The Wahawks’ opener against East officially counts as a road game at Memorial Stadium, where West will play five of its seven regular season constests.
“I’m very excited about that,” Ewell said. “Senior year and we get to stay home, that’s always the best.”
West’s players enter this season confident, while realizing there’s still room for growth.
“We’re getting there,” Norman said. “Not quite there, but we’re focusing on getting there and working hard every day.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!