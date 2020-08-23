Leadership, camaraderie keys for Waterloo West's growth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Football practices along Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo always seem to have a relaxed feel with music playing over portable loudspeakers.

It’s not the just the ambiance that is lifting the spirits of this year’s Wahawks. Lonnie Moore enters his 12th season as Waterloo West’s head coach with leadership and team camaraderie two strengths that could lead to growth following last season’s 3-6 finish.

“It’s a little different group,” Moore said, as West began its second week of practice. “This year’s group is more about the team. It’s not about pointing fingers or anything like that.

“I do think that’s going to be a key for us this year is our leadership. That’s going to take us probably as far as we want to go and how successful we’re going to be in the season.”

West’s senior wide receiver Shawonyta Norman is among the veteran leaders within this year’s roster. The Wahawks will attempt to learn through the adversity of a 2019 season in which they won three of their first four games before losing the final five.