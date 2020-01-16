Kennedy pins West wrestlers

WATERLOO - Progression for the Waterloo West wrestling squad has been slow at times, but the effort given by the team has head coach Steve Farrell optimistic.
Thursday night, the Wahawks hit a buzz saw, as they hosted the 2018-19 Mississippi Valley Conference champions, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and dropped a 65-9 decision at the Siddens Gymnasium.
Much of West's highlights came early in the meet.
Junior Kaden Karns was the reason for that as he faced off against Gunner Sparks at 120. Karns was a little cautious during the first two minutes as he was trying to get a feel for an athlete he has yet to face.
"He (Sparks) came out real strong and I wasn't 100 percent mentally ready I guess," said Karns. "I knew enough about him that he was going to come out and fight well and I knew it was going to take some hard work by me to get it done."
Karns gathered himself early in the second period and threw Sparks to the mat and after getting him turned, the official slapped the mat giving Karns the fall in 3 minutes and 31 seconds.
"I was looking forward to a little longer match," added Class 3A's fourth ranked wrestler. "I was also glad when it was over and I feel as if we both fought a hard fight."
With the match being knotted early at 6-6, the Wahawks were looking to make a move through the middle rounds. Unfortunately, the Cougars over powered the weights at 126 and 132, building a 17-6 advantage.
Senior Cole Knight slowed the charge down a bit at 138, as he battled Ty Pfiffner in a tight match winning, 2-0.
Even with the win, Knight feels he left plenty of points out on the canvas.
"Kennedy made us work really hard for everything tonight," said Knight. "I was feeling pretty good going out there and I was definitely ready. I don't think he (Pfiffner) was though, because I could see in his eyes he was getting tired. He gave me a good fight."
The Cougars won the fight the rest of the way as they captured the final nine bouts with two awarded as forfeits.
"We are still trying to build a strong foundation here at West and the guys are buying into what we are doing," said Farrell. "We need to get that consistency going and it starts in the wrestling room. I thought Cole had a big win at 138 and Karns wrestled great as usual. We are getting there and right now we are looking at the small successes we are gaining and we will build from that.
"I think we are turning in the right direction and we have to start turning those little things into bigger things."