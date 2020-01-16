Kennedy pins West wrestlers

WATERLOO - Progression for the Waterloo West wrestling squad has been slow at times, but the effort given by the team has head coach Steve Farrell optimistic.

Thursday night, the Wahawks hit a buzz saw, as they hosted the 2018-19 Mississippi Valley Conference champions, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and dropped a 65-9 decision at the Siddens Gymnasium.

Much of West's highlights came early in the meet.

Junior Kaden Karns was the reason for that as he faced off against Gunner Sparks at 120. Karns was a little cautious during the first two minutes as he was trying to get a feel for an athlete he has yet to face.

"He (Sparks) came out real strong and I wasn't 100 percent mentally ready I guess," said Karns. "I knew enough about him that he was going to come out and fight well and I knew it was going to take some hard work by me to get it done."

Karns gathered himself early in the second period and threw Sparks to the mat and after getting him turned, the official slapped the mat giving Karns the fall in 3 minutes and 31 seconds.

"I was looking forward to a little longer match," added Class 3A's fourth ranked wrestler. "I was also glad when it was over and I feel as if we both fought a hard fight."