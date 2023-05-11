Ben Frazier approached the 2023 track and field season with a different mindset.

The Waterloo West sophomore knew he needed to if he wanted to achieve his goals for the season.

“I had a different mentality coming into the season,” Frazier said. “I had to work harder. I said ‘No one is going to give it to me. I have to get it myself.’ There are no handouts. You just have to work hard and you will get where you need to be.”

In his second season at the high school level, Frazier set the goal with a trip to the state championship meet.

“This is the goal that I had since the beginning of the season,” Frazier said. “I said what I want to do is go to state in an open event. I have been working hard, working on my block starts every day—excessively, until my legs hurt.”

Frazier’s relentless training paid off as he managed to lock in the top seed time for the boys’ 400 meter dash at the Dubuque qualifying meet on Thursday. Slated in lane four—the lane reserved for the top seed time—Frazier’s seed time sat at 11.33 seconds.

Yet, in spite of his favorite status, the sophomore said he was “a bit nervous’ as he readied for the race which he had prepared for all season. Frazier said he channeled his nerves to run the top time on Thursday.

“When I got down the line, I said ‘I am going to win this race,’” Frazier said. “I am going to go to state.”

Frazier clocked a time of 11.03, winning the race by .21 seconds, and sealing a state meet berth. As he crossed the finish line, he erupted with excitement.

A short promenade down the sideline of Dalzell Field later, Frazier announced his latest goal for the 100 meter state championship.

“Win it.”

Results and Automatic Qualifiers Girls' team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 140, 2. Iowa City Liberty 135.5, Iowa City West 119, Dubuque Hempstead 109.5, 5. Clinton 92, 6. Waterloo East 53, 7. Dubuque Senior 49, 8. Waterloo West 35. Boys' team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 195, 2. Iowa City West 140. 3. Waterloo West 97, 4. Iowa City Liberty 91, 5. Dubuque Senior 77, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 67, 7. Clinton 49, 8. Waterloo East 16. GIRLS’ AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: Sprint Medley: 1. Cedar Falls (William Remmert, Cy Anderson, Jordan Townsend, Derek Woods), 1:32.73, 2. Waterloo West (Ben Frazier, DeSean Kemp, Cavelle Fay, Kyle Elliott), 1:33.37. 3200: 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 9:27.16, 2. John Maloney, Dubuque Hempstead, 9:31.96. 4x800: 1.Dubuque Hempstead (Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Sophia Dallal. Keelee Leitzen), 9:32.54, 2. Cedar Falls (Zoe Zylstra, Ruby Schillinger, Lainey Schreiber, Paige Wilson), 9:47.43. Shuttle Hurdle: 1. IC West (Sophia Olivo, Lily McConnell, Hebah War, Erinah Carter), 1:05.44, 2. Cedar Falls (Paige Paup, Johnna Dieken, Lauren Waskow, Sophia Tognetti), 1:08.09. 100: 1. Kanija Angel, Clinton, 12.42, 2. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 12.59. Distance Medley: Dubuque Hempstead (Ayla Osterkamp, Mallory Tomkins, Brooke O’Brien, Keelee Leitzen), 4:10.60, 2. Cedar Falls (Sophia Mason, Kate Roussell, Grace Knutson, Josee Simonson), 4:11.94. 400: 1. Karis Finley, Cedar Falls, 58.94, 2. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 59.07. 4x200: 1. Clinton (Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman, Kanija Angel), 1:44.53, 2. IC Liberty (Amira Coleman, Jasmine Barney, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Alexi Thigpen), 1:45.73. 100H: 1. Erinah Carter, IC West, 15.45, 2. Paige Paup, Cedar Falls, 15.64. 800: 1. Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 2:17.32, 2. Josee Simonson, Cedar Falls, 2:19.76. 200: 1. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 25.47, 2. Kanijah Angel, Clinton, 23.01. 400H: 1. Erinn Varga, IC West, 1:07.79, 2. Johnna Dieken, Cedar Falls, 1:09.86. 200: 500: 1. Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 4:48.95, 2. Leah Klapatauskas, Dubuque Senior, 2:19.76. 4x100: 1. Clinton (Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard, Kanijah Angel), 49.58, 2. Iowa City Liberty (Amira Coleman, Brynlee Slockett, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Alexi Thigpen), 50.40. 4x400: 1. Cedar Falls (Grace Hannam, Karis Finley, Grace Knutson, Paige Wilson), 3:59.67. 2. Iowa City Liberty (Hannah Ramsey, Natalie Ramsey, Jasmine Barney, Malia Taylor), 4:05.27. High Jump: 1. Meena Tate, IC West, 5-04, 2. Cassidy Hartman, IC Liberty, 4-10. Long Jump: 1. Jasmine Barney, IC Liberty, 18-02.25, 2. Meena Tate, IC West, 17-02.25. Discus: 1. Jolie Nordell, IC Liberty, 111-02.50, 2. Gabbi Frederick, Dubuque Hempstead, 109-08. Shot Put: 1. Jolie Nordell, IC Liberty, 36-00.00, 2. Helen Penning, IC West, 35-07.25. BOYS’ AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: Sprint Medley: 1. Cedar Falls (Gillian McRae, Paige Paup, Avery Berte, Josee Simonson), 1:50.12, 2. IC Liberty (Amira Coleman, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Natalie Ramsey, Malia Taylor), 1:50.34. 3000: 1. Cori Mac, IC Liberty, 10:25.96, 2. Leah Klapatuaskas, Dubuque Senior, 10:26.33. 4x800: 1. IC West (Sam Showers, Mason Van Waning, Brice Wahe, Moustafa Tiea), 8:01.95, 2. Cedar Falls (Ben Roussell, Connor Martin, Charlie Wiering, Gavin Denholm), 8:02.55. Shuttle Hurdle: 1. IC West (Aidan Jacobsen, Quinn Abbott, Jesus Marungo-Murillo, Christian Janis), 58.75, 2. Cedar Falls (Morgan Henderickson, Jaxon Schreiber, Rece Thola, Tyler Kenaga), 59.06. 100: 1. Ben Frazier, Waterloo West, 11:03. 2. Deyon Moore, Dubuque Senior, 11.24. Distance Medley: 1. IC West (Todd Rent, Christian Janis, Sam Showers, Moustafa Tiea), 3:34.29, 2. Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Conner Trunnell, Jordan Townsend, Connor Martin), 3:34.52. 400: 1. Carter Meyers, IC Liberty, 51.38, 2. Tanner Jacobson, Cedar Falls, 51.87. 4x200: 1. IC West (Todd Rent, Christian Janis, Aiden Jacobsen, Izaiah Loveless), 1:26.91, 2. Cedar Falls (Hunter Russell, Ben Roussell, Cade Courbat, Derek Woods), 1:29.63. 110H: 1. Tyler Kenaga, Cedar Falls, 15.06, 2. Jesus Marungo-Murillo, IC West, 15.23. 800: 1. Moustafa Tiea, IC West, 1:57.36, 2. Brenna Hoyer, Cedar Falls, 1:59.08. 200: 1. Izaiah Loveless, IC West, 21.53, 2. Kyle Elliott, 22.54. 400H: 1. Aidan Jacobsen, IC West, 52.46, 2. Morgan Hendrickson, Cedar Falls, 55.45. 200: 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 4:20.72, 2. John Maloney, Dubuque Hempstead, 4:22.24. 4x100: 1. Iowa City West (Todd Rent, Izaiah Loveless, Daniel Robinson, Christian Janis), 42.14, 2. Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Conner Trunnell, Jacob Kieler, William Remmert), 42.89. 4x400: 1. Cedar Falls (Hunter Russell, Derek Woods, Ben Roussell, Jordan Townsend), 3:19.94, 2. Iowa City West (Carson Teghanemt, Mason Van Waning, Sam Showers, Aidan Jacobsen), 3:27.54. High Jump: 1. Jacob Kieler, Cedar Falls, 6-06, 2. Da’Shon, IC Liberty, 6-04. Long Jump: 1. Torian Doss, Waterloo West, 21-01.50, 2. Kylin Crittenden, IC West, 20-05.75. Discus: 1. Ajai Russell, Clinton, 161-00.50, 2. Colin Whitters, IC West, 155-11. Shot Put: 1. Cohen Pfohl, Dubuque Senior, 56-05.75, 2. Kael Martin, Cedar Falls, 51-01.25.

