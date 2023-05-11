Ben Frazier approached the 2023 track and field season with a different mindset.
The Waterloo West sophomore knew he needed to if he wanted to achieve his goals for the season.
“I had a different mentality coming into the season,” Frazier said. “I had to work harder. I said ‘No one is going to give it to me. I have to get it myself.’ There are no handouts. You just have to work hard and you will get where you need to be.”
In his second season at the high school level, Frazier set the goal with a trip to the state championship meet.
“This is the goal that I had since the beginning of the season,” Frazier said. “I said what I want to do is go to state in an open event. I have been working hard, working on my block starts every day—excessively, until my legs hurt.”
Frazier’s relentless training paid off as he managed to lock in the top seed time for the boys’ 400 meter dash at the Dubuque qualifying meet on Thursday. Slated in lane four—the lane reserved for the top seed time—Frazier’s seed time sat at 11.33 seconds.
Yet, in spite of his favorite status, the sophomore said he was “a bit nervous’ as he readied for the race which he had prepared for all season. Frazier said he channeled his nerves to run the top time on Thursday.
“When I got down the line, I said ‘I am going to win this race,’” Frazier said. “I am going to go to state.”
Frazier clocked a time of 11.03, winning the race by .21 seconds, and sealing a state meet berth. As he crossed the finish line, he erupted with excitement.
A short promenade down the sideline of Dalzell Field later, Frazier announced his latest goal for the 100 meter state championship.
“Win it.”
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes at state qualifying track meet in Dubuque