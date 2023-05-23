WATERLOO — Waterloo West (0-3) fell in its home opener—a doubleheader against Linn-Mar (2-0)—6-2 and 12-0, Tuesday night.

West head coach Adam Dehl said he liked the way his team fought in the first game of the doubleheader, but saw plenty to work on in the second.

“In the first game, we battled,” Dehl said. “[Jordyn Beck] was throwing really well. We figured out a way to get a couple hits in the late innings.”

“The second game we stumbled a little bit. That first inning. We did not stop the bleeding. We have to figure that out. We have to mature a little bit and make that a three or four-run inning not a seven-run inning.”

The Wahawks’ bats waited until late in the first contest to wake up, but managed to create an exciting ending nonetheless.

Trailing 2-0, freshman right fielder Addy Schoepske managed the first Wahawk hit of the game—a single in the bottom of the fifth. Schoepske’s single sparked Wests offense in the next two innings.

Freshman left fielder Frannie Dehl put West on the board with a solo home run to left center with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

West held Linn-Mar scoreless in the top of the seventh before completing the comeback in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, senior shortstop CeCe Dehl, Frannie’s older sister, sent another home run to the same spot to tie the game, 2-2, and send it to extra innings. The solo shot was the first of CeCe’s high school career.

She described the timely career milestone as an exciting moment, particularly when she rounded third and saw her teammates crowding home plate ready to celebrate.

“Going into the at-bat, I was just trying to get a base hit because I knew we needed a base runner,” CeCe said. “Usually, the girls behind me drive in the runners. When went [out,] I was like, ‘Oh, it is over. It is gone.’”

“I turned on the ball. It was mostly timing. The pitcher was pretty fast. I tried to turn on it a little quicker. That party deck out there is kind of a big target so hopefully we hit a couple dingers out to it.”

The Wahawks failed to keep its momentum in the top of the eighth, surrendering four runs on six hits and losing, 6-2.

“I felt pretty solid going into extra innings,” Dehl said. “We just kind of ran out of a little bit of gas. We will work on that.”

West stumbled in the second game, recording just one hit and six errors as Linn-Mar rolled to a 12-0 win in five innings.

Although they found themselves on the wrong end of a sizable scoring margin, Dehl noted the game provided a number of young players a chance to see the field early.

“We got just about everybody into that game,” Dehl said. “We have some kids that work really hard that sometimes have to sit and watch. It is hard to make them do that when you know how hard they work. To be able to get some more at-bats, more playing time for the younger kids was really useful.”

“We moved some people around into different spots. Just tried some new things when that inning blew up on us and we held them in check for quite a while.”

According to CeCe, as the Wahawks move past this early setback, it will be important to “pick each other up.”

“This is my favorite team that I have played for because we are all best friends,” CeCe said. “So, when we have nights like this, we have them together. It is not just one person’s fault. There are mistakes made by everyone—including myself—that kind of bring us here.”

“But, we also know everybody can piece together good things to win games moving forward.”

West does not have long to stew on the defeat as the Wahawks host Charles City on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Dehl said he hopes the Wahawks can improve on limiting the “bleeding” when the opposition manages a big inning.

“Just shutting down those large innings,” Dehl said. “Figure out a way to get an out, a couple outs and get out of that inning. Come in and score some runs. Hopefully, we lock in a little bit better at the plate, make a little bit better adjustments…We have some things to work on.”

Linescores Game 1 Linn-Mar 6, West 2 (F/8) LM;000;020;04 - 6;12;0 West;000;001;10 -2;3;1 Jordyn Beck and Madi Wells. Nia Christoffer and Addy Wells. WP - Beck. LP - Christoffer. 2B: LM - Koranda, M. Wells, Barnes. HR: West - F. Dehl, C. Dehl. Game 2 LM;700;05X;X - 12;14;0 West;000;00X;X -0;1;6 Emily Koranda and Madi Wells. Bailey Schoepske, Jersey Van Erem (1), Alyssa Bagby (4) and Sydney Wass. WP - Koranda. LP - B. Schoepske. 2B: LM - Koranda. 3B: LM - McCarty.

Photos: Waterloo West softball vs. Linn-Mar, May 23 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 1 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 2 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 3 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 4 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 5 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 6 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 7 SBall West vs. Linn Mar 8