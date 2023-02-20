Last season, Waterloo West teammates Sydney Wilson and Ainslee McConaughy faced off in the Class 3A State Individual Championship match with Wilson claiming the title.

The duo hoped to have a similar level of success in this season.

But, after Wilson managed a qualifying mark of 640 and McConaughy posted a 641, the teammates found themselves matched up against each other in the first round of the final eight bracket.

“That was the one thing we did not want to do,” Wilson said. “When we got into the bracket, we did not want to have to go against each other. We talked about it all week. It just happened to be that we had to.”

McConaughy described facing Wilson in the first round as a flashback to last season.

“It felt the same as last year,” McConaughy said. “But, this year we knew that only one of us could move on instead of actually winning it. It was a lot of flashback emotion and stress.”

Wilson won 244-186, but fell to Dubuque Senior’s Jaquelyn Hochrein, the eventual state runner-up, in the second round, 258-197.

Wilson finished out her day with a third-place finish with a 216-171 win over Savannah Edmonds of Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Disappointed to not have repeated, Wilson said she looks forward to the Class 3A State Team Tournament where the Wahawks will enter competition with the best qualifying score—2,816.

“I just remember that I still have team state,” Wilson said. “So, I have to keep my head up high for that one. Try to win that one…That is really the only thing pushing me right now is team state and being with my team on Wednesday.”

“I am definitely going to be a little angrier than I would have been. That is definitely going to…make me bowl better and help my teammates be more energetic.”