HOUSTON, TX — The storied career of Sahara Williams added another unforgettable moment with the McDonald's All American Game on Tuesday.

A four-year starter at Waterloo West, Williams signed with Oklahoma as a five-star forward in the 2023 girls basketball recruiting cycle.

During the McDonald's All American Game, a annual showcase of the top 24 senior high school basketball players in the country, Williams helped guide the West team to a 110-102 win.

Williams shined in the second quarter with a pair of second chance buckets to contribute to a 52-46 halftime advantage for the West.

Iowa State-signee Addy Brown also played for the West team while Cyclones men's signee Omaha Biliew participated in the boys' game.