DES MOINES – Perhaps the greatest run in Waterloo West girls’ basketball history came to a premature end Monday.

Saddled with foul trouble and challenged by a patient and efficient Ankeny Centennial squad, the Wahawks dropped their Class 5A state tournament opener, 60-51, at Wells Fargo Arena.

West, in its fourth consecutive state tournament appearance, led early, but the Jaguars used a 9-0 run lead midway through the second quarter and did not trail over the final 27 minutes to end the Wahawks’ state championship hopes.

“Today was not our day,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “Credit Ankeny Centennial. They had a great defensive game plan and shot the ball well.”

Aggressive early, the Wahawks (22-2) held the advantage, leading 6-2 and 12-9, but as the first half progressed star players Sahara Williams, Halli Poock and CeCe Moore all picked up multiple fouls.

Forced to sit back farther in its zone-trap defense, West watched as a patient Ankeny Centennial picked the defense apart for easy looks.

The Jaguars (18-6) led 20-15 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime.

“Nothing really went well for us in that game,” Williams said. “They played well … probably one of the best games they’ve played all season.”

The start of the game was by far the best West played. Poock had back-to-back steals and driving layups to give the Wahawks an early 4-0 lead. Another steal and driving layup by Williams made it 6-2. West led for much of the first quarter as a pair of Poock free throws made it 12-9 with 3:22 left.

But Makenna Clark hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 12, and that started a 9-0 Jaguars run that put Centennial in control.

A Poock jumper finally snapped the Jaguar run with 1:22 left in the quarter. It was 20-15 Centennial at the first quarter break. Tillie Smith hit a 3-pointer to open the second giving the Jaguars their biggest lead, 23-15, just 55 seconds into the second.

“They played great,” Poock said. “A lot of credit to them. They picked us apart on defense. They skipped the ball, tossing to the post and with early deep fouls that is hard to guard. Again, credit to them.”

A Poock 3-pointer and a Williams steal and layup pulled West to within 23-20, and a Niya McGee layup on a great pass from Poock with 2:39 to go in the half made it 27-24.

West had a shot to tie it, but Williams missed a three from the top of the key and Centennial lead by five at halftime.

“We weathered the storm in the second, had the ball to start the third and didn’t execute,” Pappas said. “They started to widen the lead and it was six to 10, six to 10. They are real patient, don’t turn the ball over and they execute. That is Centennial … very disciplined.”

West trailed by just eight after Poock 3-pointer with 4:17 left in the third, but Williams picked up her fourth foul seconds later, and that put the Wahawks in a real bind.

West still battled, and a Poock bucket and a pair of free throws by Williams pulled West to within 43-37, with 6:39 left in the game. However, the Wahawks would make no further runs and the Jaguars would make 13 of 15 free throws down the stretch.

“We dug a hole early and we couldn’t recover once we got into foul trouble,” Pappas said. “Proud of our players and everything they have done. Our seniors have accomplished a tremendous amount.

“They are unparalleled in what they have accomplished. Won 84, 85 games …four state tournament trips, four conference titles.”

The loss ends the careers of two of the greatest players to wear the Old Rose and Black.

Poock, headed to Bradley, leaves as the all-time scoring leader in West history with more than 2,000 points.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to go out this way,” said Poock, who finished with 24 points, three assists and three steals in the game. “Honestly, this is the best time of the year and always look forward to it. It has been fun to be here four years in a row, and it means a lot to us.”

Williams, who received a huge hug from Oklahoma head coach Jenny Baranczyk, her future collegiate coach, in the hallway following the game, finishes with more than 1,500 points and 700 rebounds.

While she didn’t have her normal offensive game, Williams stat line in her final prep game was impressive, 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Williams said. “I didn’t think it would end this soon. (She will remember) everything. They motivated me. I’ve played with these girls since the fourth grade, so it is kind of emotional knowing we will go our separate ways in a few months.”

In their tenure, Poock and Williams led the Wahawks to a pair of quarterfinal appearances, a semifinal as sophomore and a state runner-up finish last March.

West also graduates senior three-year starter CeCe Moore, who will play collegiately at Central College, guard Niya McGee and forward Isabell Lederman who played central roles for the Wahawks the past four seasons.

