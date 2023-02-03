WATERLOO – Two red-hot teams. An intense rivalry with Division-I talent all over the floor.

And a game to match the accolades.

"I have got to give our players a lot of credit," West Coach Dr. Anthony W. Pappas said after the Class 5A third-ranked Wahawks used a fourth-quarter rally to upend No. 8 Cedar Falls, 59-49, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball game Friday night at West High School. "They really executed, then we started hitting shots and then closed the game out with a win. I have got to give Cedar Falls credit. I thought they played a great game tonight. They were well-coached, they were really prepared for us. But at the same time, I am just so proud of our players."

The win is the 10th in a row for West (18-1, 12-0 MVC), which also clinched its fourth-consecutive MVC title. That encompasses the entire varsity careers for standout seniors Hallie Poock and Sahara Williams, both three-time all-state honorees.

"It's amazing," Williams said. "You don't really see that very often, especially in girls' sports period. Four straight years. Pretty sure that is history in any school sport here. So it is just really good, a good feeling doing it with the girls I have played with all four years. The coaches are really, really, really passionate about us and it just feels really good."

Williams – an Oklahoma signee who was named to the McDonald's All-American Game roster last week – scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. After getting into early foul trouble, Williams turned her robust defensive game loose on Cedar Falls in the fourth quarter, which helped the Wahawks outscore the Tigers, 19-8, in the final frame.

"Saved that for the second half, just to see if anything happened," Williams said. "I think that made a big jump. We really locked in on defense, we rebounded, not giving up so many second-chance points."

West trailed by as many as six points at 38-32 midway through the third quarter, but used a 10-4 burst to even the game at 42-42 with 5:45 left. Poock broke the deadlock and gave the Wahawks the lead for good with a three-point basket from the corner.

"I was praying it went in," Poock said with a laugh. "We kind of switched to man(-to-man defense) at that point, and I think that gave us a lot if momentum. ... Sahara got a lot of steals and fast-break layups. It gave us momentum and I just trusted myself to make the shot."

The Bradley signee scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter, while Central College recruit Cece Moore posted a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Drake commit Grace Knutson paced Cedar Falls with 20 points and freshman Karis Finley added 19, but the prolific pair managed just four total in the final frame.

Sophomore Grace Hannam corralled a game-high 14 rebounds for the Tigers (13-5, 10-2 MVC), which lost for the first time in 11 games.

Both teams begin the final week of the regular season with a trip to Dubuque on Tuesday. The Wahawks will be at Western Dubuque, while Cedar Falls visits 3A No. 9 Dubuque Wahlert.

Senior Night for both will be Feb. 10. West hosts Dubuque Hempstead, while the Tigers entertain Dubuque Senior.

"We want to finish the season strong and get ready for the postseason," Pappas said. "We have got two more games left and we are just excited to keep playing."

No. 3 Waterloo West 59, No. 8 Cedar Falls 49 WATERLOO WEST (18-1, 12-0) - Halli Poock 5 6-6 20, Sahara Williams 9 0-0 18, Cece Moore 5 0-0 11, Niya McGee 3 0-0 8, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 1 0-0 2, Totals 23 6-6 59. CEDAR FALLS (13-5, 10-2) - Gabie Hanks 2 1-2 6, Grace Knutson 7 3-4 20, Karis Finley 5 5-6 19, Aniah Burks 0 0-0 0, Grace Hannam 0 3-4 3, Johnna Dieken 0 0-0 0, Sophie Stanic 0 1-2 1, Totals 14 12-16 49. Waterloo West 17 10 13 19–59 Cedar Falls 16 15 10 8–49 Three-point goals – Waterloo West 7 (Poock 4, McGee 2, Moore 1); Cedar Falls 8 (Finley 4, Knutson 3, Hanks 1). Rebounds – Waterloo West 28 (Moore 11); Cedar Falls 33 (Hannam 14). Total fouls – Waterloo West 14, Cedar Falls 11. Fouled out – None.