High School Girls’ Basketball: West thumps Linn-Mar, avenges lone loss

WATERLOO — Waterloo West got the last laugh thanks to a stalwart defensive effort in a 54-25 win over the Linn-Mar Lions.

Twenty-four days ago the Linn-Mar Lions ended the West girls’ basketball team’s undefeated season with a 72-68 win.

West superstar forward Sahara Williams, who led West with 24 points, said the Wahawks drew on the early loss on Friday night to take down the Lions handedly.

“[We] really proved that we are a lot better than that,” Williams said. “We played a lot better because we had a lot to prove. We just came out with a chip on our shoulder, tonight.”

In the win, West held the Lions to just 9-of-42 shooting from the field. Williams attributed the Wahawks’ strong play on defense to their motivation derived from the previous loss.

“Defense wins it all,” Williams said. “So, we really took pride on D. We said we were going to win this game. We are going to show them that we can win and that game was a fluke. That is what really drove us this game.”

West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas described it as an exciting team win which the Wahawks earned with their effort on the defensive end.

“Our players were focused and locked in from the beginning,” Pappas said. “They followed the game plan perfectly. We played our best defensive game of the year—maybe for a couple years…[We] really stuck it to them tonight.”

West guard and Bradley commit Halli Poock said the Wahawks made a strong defensive outing a priority after their last showing against Linn-Mar.

“We knew what we needed to do to win,” Poock said. “This game was high-intensity. We all wanted it real bad. That translated on the defensive end today…It kind of got away from us last time, but I think that was one of the best games we have played defensively.”

The Wahawks got off to a smothering start defensively as the Lions turned the ball over more than five times in their first ten possessions and failed to record a point for the first six minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Williams scored a quick five points to give West the lead.

Meredith Koenen finally sank the first basket for Linn-Mar with 1:54 remaining in the first quarter, but Waterloo got five points from Poock to finish the period ahead 13-2.

Linn-Mar appeared to find its rhythm on offense with a 7-3 run to open the second quarter.

However, West managed to hold the Lions scoreless for nearly all of the final five minutes of the first half while Poock, Williams and Sierra Moore combined for 11 points.

After a Linn-Mar field goal in the waning moments of the half, West headed to the locker room with a 24-11 advantage.

Poock came out of the break scorching hot from the field as the senior connected on all five of her field goal attempts in the third quarter to lead West with 12 points in the frame.

Poock said the motivation for her scoring explosion came from a desire to get back at Linn-Mar for the Wahawks’ early defeat and do so in convincing fashion.

“That was the goal,” Poock said. “Clearly, it was a high-energy game for us. We have been circling it on the calendar ever since they got us. We have been pretty locked in…The goal was to beat them pretty bad.”

The Lions managed a team-high 11 points in the third quarter before West capped off the win and outscored Linn-Mar 9-3 in the fourth quarter to improve to 16-1 on the season.

Poock finished the game with 21 points and said the win provides the Wahawks with plenty of confidence as they enter the final month of the season.

“[This win] gave us a lot of confidence,” Poock said. “Showing that we are top of the conference…They were a good team against which showed us that anyone can beat us on a good night. People can play out of their heads. So, we just have to be ready for shots and bounce back.”

West 54, Linn-Mar 25 Linn-Mar (11-6) – Ellie Daubemier 1-10 0-0 2, Tessa Casebolt 0-5 3-5 3, Taylor Brunson 4-10 0-0 9, Dreya Kern 0-1 1-2 1, Zoe Kennedy 1-8 0-0 3, Meredith Koenen 2-5 0-0 5, Emily Koranda 0-1 0-0 0, Carley Schrum 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Cronin 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Haefner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 9-42 4-7 25. West (16-1) – Halli Poock 8-15 3-3 21, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Isabell Lederman 0-2 0-0 0, Sahara Williams 9-20 5-6 24, Sierra Moore 3-10 1-2 9, Charlotte Gettman 0-2 0-0 0, Allyson Landers 0-0 0-0 0, Sydnie Wass 0-1 0-0 0, Calia Gladney 0-1 0-0 0, Shateria Wright 0-0 0-0, Danica Wrage 0-0 0-0 0, Lyvia Torrez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-11 54. LM;2;9;11;3 – 25 West;13;11;21;9 – 54 3-point goals – Linn-Mar 3-18 (Casebolt 0-1, Brunson 1-5, Kennedy 1-8, Koenen 1-3, Schrum 0-1), West 5-24 (Poock 2-6, McGee 0-2, Lederman 0-1, Williams 1-4, Moore 2-6, Gettman 0-2. Wass 0-1, Gladney 0-1, Torrez 0-1).Total fouls – Linn-Mar 10, West 8. Fouled out – none.