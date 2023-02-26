WATERLOO — The Waterloo West Wahawks have unfinished business in Des Moines.

According to West leading-scorer Halli Poock, only one ending can satisfy the Wahawks as they make their fourth consecutive Class 5A State Tournament appearance.

“We want to end up in the championship game on Friday and win it,” Poock said.

A four-year starter for West, Poock and the Wahawks entered the previous three seasons with the same goal, but fell just shy of a state title.

“We have had every outcome the last three years,” Poock said. “Freshman year we made it to the semifinal, sophomore year we made it to the quarterfinal and last year we were runner-up. So, there is one we have not got yet and that is the one we are aiming for.”

In the state title game last season, the Wahawks fell to Johnston 51-31 as the Dragons capped off an undefeated season with the championship trophy.

This season, with Poock and five-star forward Sahara Williams back for one final shot at the state title, the Wahawks entered the season as the title favorite and with dreams of their own undefeated run to the title.

A loss to the Linn-Mar Lions on January 3—West’s lone loss—dashed those dreams, but taught West a valuable lesson.

“A part of you wants to be like ‘Okay, we are ranked No. 1. We can do this,’” Williams said. “But, a part of you has to stay very humble because at any given time a team can give you your first loss. That is what happened to us.”

Williams added that the Wahawks’ loss to Linn-Mar humbled them and reminded them how quickly the dream can be taken away.

Since then, West has been on a tear, winning their last 14 games with an average margin of victory of 24.7 points.

Although West will enter the state tournament as the third-ranked team in Class 5A, trailing No. 1 (21-0) Pleasant Valley and No. 2 (20-1) Johnston, Williams said a target remains on West’s backs given their preseason billing.

“Everybody is gunning,” Williams said. “We were preseason ranked No. 1. Everybody wanted to beat us…A target is going to be on our back no matter what—especially with the kind of caliber that we have.”

Getting every team’s best shot will be nothing new for West according to head coach Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, who said the Wahawks have seen just about everything the state tournament has to offer.

“They are veterans,” Pappas said. “This will be their fourth straight year there— fourth conference championship, four metro championships, fourth time to state. They are used to it. We are also used to people giving us their best shot.”

Pappas joked that as long as they do not run into a team shooting as well as Waukee did in the regional championship, the Wahawks will be in line for success at the state tournament.

“We just have to keep playing like we have been playing,” Pappas said.

When West took down Waukee 69-68, Pappas noted that a few of his players were a little nicked up, but he said he hopes the Wahawks will be fully healthy for their quarterfinal matchup at 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

For the second year in a row, the Wahawks face (17-6) Ankeny Centennial in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament. Last season, the sixth-seeded Wahawks upset the third-seeded Jaguars 67-59 as Williams and Poock both surpassed the 20-point mark and then-junior Sierra Moore recorded a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. The seeds flipped, this season, with West claiming the third seed and Ankeny Centennial earning the sixth seed.

“We will be ready,” Pappas said. “They know what is coming. We will be prepared.”

Pappas added that he hopes for the West High student section to follow the Wahawks to Wells Fargo Arena “like they always have” and as they did on Tuesday in the pivotal matchup against Waukee.