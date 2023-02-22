WATERLOO — Refuse to lose, win or go home, the will to not go home.

Every one called it something different, but the message was the same.

The No. 3 (21-1) Waterloo West girls’ were not going to watch their season come to an end in the Class 5A Region 3 championship on Tuesday night.

The (11-11) Waukee Warriors pushed West to the brink, but the Wahawks made big play after big play to win and advance to the Class 5A State Tournament according to head coach Dr. Anthony W. Pappas.

“I cannot say enough about our team, our players,” Pappas said. “We played a team tonight that played great against. [They] shot terrifically well. They were well prepared. They had nothing to lose. They had us on the ropes a couple times. Our players never quit.”

Senior guard Halli Poock called said a win-or-go-home mentality in the pressure cooker that Robert S. Siddens Gymnasium became allowed the Wahawks to edge Waukee.

“It is our senior year, right?” Poock said. “We do not have a second shot at it. So, this is the last shot. It was definitely the will to not go home.”

Few displayed that “will to not go home” better than senior forward Sahara Williams.

The Oklahoma signee led West with 33 points and, each time the Wahawks seemed dead in the water, she seemingly made the pass, steal, block or shot to reignite the home crowd.

Williams led West with 12 points in the first half, but the Wahawks entered the locker room trailing 36-33.

In the second half, Williams came out on fire. After missing her first shot attempt, the senior hit her next seven to power Waterloo through the tight battle.

“She was not going to let us lose,” Pappas said. “That is a sign of a great, great player.”

Motivated by a loss to Waukee in the state tournament as a freshman, Williams sparked the Wahawks offense in the second half to the tune of a 12-1 run to open the third quarter.

“Refuse to lose,” Williams said. “They sent us home in the state tournament my freshman year…We got beat by 30 in the state tournament. Every loss that we have had, we have avenged…We have always come back stronger. That was the mentality in this game.”

Williams said she saw that mentality from everyone who stepped on the court for West, Tuesday night.

Senior forward Sierra Moore scored the first bucket of the third and Niya McGee hit a big three-pointer to put West ahead 38-36 in the first 1:30 of the frame. Then, Williams and strong play on the defensive end put distance between the Wahawks and Warriors

Waukee did not manage its first field goal of the second until 1:07 remained in the third quarter. A three-pointer from Emilie Sorensen broke the dry spell for Waukee, but not before West managed to take a 45-36 lead.

Williams scored twice in the final minute, off a steal and just before the buzzer, to give West a 49-42 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Williams continued to power the Wahawks in the fourth quarter as she scored 12 points in the first seven minutes of action. However, Waukee mustered a counter punch of its own and leapt in front 68-65 with less than 30 seconds to go in the game.

Moore converted on a layup through contact and drew a foul with 28 seconds to go, but missed the free throw at the line which allowed Waukee to maintain a slim 68-67 lead.

West fouled Waukee to force the Warriors to the line for a one-and-one with 17 seconds on the game clock.

Waukee’s Kirstin Hauck, who had battered the Wahawks from three-point land seemingly all night, missed the first free throw, but the Wahawks failed to coral the miss, forcing West to foul again.

The same occurred once more before Williams refused to let West lose.

The 5-foot-11 dynamo came down with the rebound and immediately turned up court with one thing in mind.

“67-68, I know I have enough time to make a bucket, get a foul—just make a play,” Williams said. “That is always my mentality: Make a play…I was just trying to do it for my team.”

Williams flashed down the court, drove to the hoop and put up a driving floater. As ugly as the shot looked—Williams admitted the shot did not feel good coming out of her hand—it fell with eight seconds left on the clock.

Leading 69-68, West denied Waukee’s last second shot attempt to hold on for the win.

Basking in the glow of another trip to the state tournament, Williams remarked that she still was not used to the feeling of a ticket punched.

“Four straight years, you would think you would get used to it,” Williams said. “But, every year it gets more special…It is amazing. We have worked so hard.”

Refuse to lose, win or go home, the will to not go home.

Every one called it something different, Pappas called it something exceptional.

“They played like champions tonight,” Pappas said.

Waterloo West 69, Waukee 68 Waukee (11-12) – Kirsten Hauck 5-18 4-7 17, Miranda Peters 4-8 0-1 9, Emilie Sorensen 6-14 1-2 17, Gentry Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Sophia Hope 3-5 0-1 7, Maryn Szalo 4-7 0-1 10, Mara Yokiel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 5-12 68. West (22-1) – Halli Poock 5-19 3-4 15, Charlotte Gettman 1-2 2-2 5, Isabell Lederman 0-0 0-0 0, Sahara Williams 14-20 3-3 33, Sierra Moore 6-10 0-1 13, Niya McGee 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-53 8-10 69. Waukee;22;14;6;26 – 68 West;15;18;16;20 – 69 3-point goals – Waukee 25-59 (Hauck 3-12, Peters 1-3, Sorensen 4-10, Ge. Williams 2-2, Hope 1-3, Szalo 2-5), West 7-19 (Poock 2-10, Gettman 1-2, Sa. Williams 2-4, Moore 1-1, McGee 1-2). Total fouls – Waukee 12, West 15. Fouled out – none.

Photos: Waterloo West girls basketball defeats Waukee in regional championship, Feb. 21 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 1 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 2 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 3 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 4 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 5 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 6 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 7 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 8 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 9 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 10 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 11 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 12 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 13 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 14 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 15 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 16 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 17 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 18