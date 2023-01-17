High School Girls’ Basketball: Poock, Williams star as West rolls Xavier

WATERLOO — The Waterloo West girls’ basketball team circled a few key opponents entering the 2022-23 season.

The Class 5A No. 3 Wahawks took care of business against one of those opponents in a 73-50 win over Class 4A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier, Tuesday.

“They were definitely one of them,” Halli Poock said. “This game showed us we can compete when we play hard like.”

The defending Class 4A State Champion Saints showed why the Wahawks held them in such high regard as opponents early on. Xavier managed to take an initial 3-0 lead as turnovers and a pair of missed field goals signaled a slow start for West.

The Wahawks quickly put their early struggles to rest, however, as superstar forward Sahara Williams cashed in on her first three field goal attempts to spark an 8-2 run and force a Xavier timeout.

Williams finished the quarter strong drilling three of her final four attempts in the quarter to led West to a 17-12 lead after eight minutes of play.

After four points in the first quarter, Poock continued to get into more and more of a rhythm offensively and added eight points in the second.

Combine with Williams’ nine in the second quarter, the duo led the Wahawks to a 37-24 halftime advantage.

Facing the second highest scoring team in Class 4A, West stymie the Saints with an aggressive brand of defense which frequently saw the Wahawks double the ball and clog passing lanes inside.

According to West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas, junior guard Charlotte Gettman's return to the lineup allowed West to play more aggressive on the defensive end.

Following halftime, Williams scored the first five points of the third quarter before Poock erupted for 13 in the third quarter.

West outscored the Saints 13-8 in the fourth to secure the Wahawks’ 13th win in 14 games.

Poock ended the night with a season-high 32 points while future Oklahoma Sooner, Williams, finished with 30 points.

A combined 24-of-40 from the field, the duo scored as effortlessly as though no defense were present.

“I would not say it is very easy,” Williams said. “But, when you are in the zone, it is like tunnel vision. It is like ‘Go get a bucket.’ Wherever the defense is not, I go.”

Pappas praised his team’s performance on both ends and highlighted that Tuesday marked the first contest with West’s full roster available for a game this season.

“We hustled on defense,” Pappas said. “We are really starting to learn how to play together…We played excellent basketball tonight.”

Pappas continued and emphasized the importance of each member of the team in the win.

"Xavier is a real quality team," Pappas said. "They are a good team...They have the tradition, excellent coaching. Tonight, we beat a very good team and really did it in great fashion...It was a great team win tonight."

West 73, Xavier 50 Xavier (11-4) – Emma Arnold 2-6 0-0 4, Libby Fandel 4-10 1-1 10, Sydney Huber 1-6 4-4 6, Kyla Mason 7-13 3-5 17, Lexi Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Madden Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Reese Kamenda 0-0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Beiber 3-5 0-0 8, Carley Jonker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 8-10 50. West (13-1) – Halli Poock 11-19 7-10 32, Niya McGee 0-2 1-2 1, Isabell Lederman 0-2 0-0 0, Sahara Williams 14-21 2-5 30, Sierra Moore 4-6 0-2 8, Charlotte Gettman 0-4 1-2 1, Allyson Landers 0-0 0-0 0, Lyvia Torrez 0-0 1-2 1, Shateria Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Danica Wrage 0-0 0-0 0, Calia Gladney 0-0 0-0 0, Sydnie Wass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 12-25 73. CRX;12;12;18;8 – 50 WEST;17;20;23;13 – 73 3-point goals – Xavier 4-20 (Arnold 0-4, Fandel 1-5, Huber 0-5, Mason 0-1, Wilson 1-2, Beiber 2-3), West 5-16 (Poock 3-6, McGee 0-1, Lederman 0-1, Williams 2-4, Moore 0-1, Gettman 0-3). Total fouls – Xavier 17, West 16. Fouled out – none.