High School Girls' Basketball: No. 1 West rolls past Columbus Catholic

WATERLOO – Waterloo West cruised past Columbus Catholic, 56-28, in a metro match up at Oppold Gymnasium Saturday.

The Wahawks were all over the court with a pass-heavy offense while their defensive game kept the Sailors down to just two points in two consecutive quarters.

According to head coach Anthony Pappas, it’s a good place to be in during their first half of the season.

“We did a really nice job of passing the ball and sharing the ball here tonight and we just keep getting better,” Pappas said. “And we’ve just got to get healthy and go into Christmas and be able to work on some things and get ready for a strong second half.”

West came out of the gate strong, with senior Halli Poock knocking out eight points in the first quarter to help give them the lead. She scored another nine in the second quarter for 17 points in just one half of play. Columbus kept it competitive with four points by Morgan Bradley, while Marley O’Brien, Natalie Steele and Sophia Keys each made field goals to make it 22-10.

“I thought our first quarter offensively and defensively was pretty good – we hung in there for a while,” said Columbus coach Cory O’Brien. “Then the last two minutes of the first quarter got away from us a little bit.”

The Wahawks’ defense kicked into high gear, keeping the Sailors down to a single field goal by Keys while West put 21 more points on the board, giving them a commanding 43-12 halftime. The third quarter saw another near-total shutout, with Bradley scoring a field goal. Columbus started to pick things up in the fourth, making 14 points, including three-pointers from Steele and O’Brien. However, the Sailors were unable to overcome the deficit.

According to Poock, West isn’t quite where it needs to be despite being undefeated. There have been some close calls like their 58-50 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Dec. 6. However, she says they’re building their momentum and the best is yet to come.

“I think it’s been good. We kind of had a slow start – some close games we didn’t necessarily want to be that close,” Poock said. “I think it’s just getting our mojo going in the season. Christmas break’s coming up, so we’re going to be playing some of our best basketball by the end of it.”

The Wahawks will play Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday before going on Christmas break.

Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament on Saturday Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 13 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 21 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 22 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 23 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 1 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 2 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 3 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 4 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 5 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 6 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 7 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 8 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 9 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 10 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 11 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 12 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 14 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 15 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 16 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 17 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 18 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 19 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 20 Battle of Waterloo Sat 1 Battle of Waterloo Sat 2 Battle of Waterloo Sat 3 Battle of Waterloo Sat 4 Battle of Waterloo Sat 5 Battle of Waterloo Sat 6 Battle of Waterloo Sat 7 Battle of Waterloo Sat 8 Battle of Waterloo Sat 9 Battle of Waterloo Sat 10 Battle of Waterloo Sat 11 Battle of Waterloo Sat 12 Battle of Waterloo Sat 13 Battle of Waterloo Sat 14 Battle of Waterloo Sat 15 Battle of Waterloo Sat 16 Battle of Waterloo Sat 17 Battle of Waterloo Sat 18