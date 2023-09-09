DAVENPORT – Waterloo West improved to a 2-1 with a 28-23 win over Davenport Central Friday in a Class 5A football game at Brady Street Stadium.

Detzin McMurrin scored on a 50-yard fake punt midway through the fourth quarter to score the game winner for the Wahawks.

West trailed 14-7 in the second quarter after the Blue Devils returned a fumble for a touchdown.

But Brady Dean threw a 30-yard touchdown to Torian Doss to tie the game at 14-all, and then hit Bryce Westemeier for a 58-yard score to give the Wahawks a 21-14 halftime lead.

Central tied the game and then took the lead on a safety in the third quarter before West’s trickery pulled out the win.

Dean also had a 60-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Dean finished 11 of 19 for 198 yards and the two scores.

After McMurrin's fake punt touchdown run, Davenport Central drove to the West 37 before turning the ball over on downs and the Wahawks were able to run out the clock to secure the win.

West hosts Davenport North next Friday at Memorial Stadium for Homecoming.