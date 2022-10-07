High School Football: West snaps losing skid with win over Jefferson

WATERLOO – West High shattered its five-game losing streak in decisive fashion with a 42-3 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Friday at Memorial Stadium.

A 66-yard kickoff return by Cavelle teased the explosive evening the Wahawks would have.

West didn't capitalize on the big kick return, but once it did get its offense going it got going starting with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Alex Willis to Terez Smith – his first touchdown of the year. Willis followed it up with another 23-yard touchdown pass to Parker Engstrom.

“We’ve played really rough teams the past couple of weeks, so it’s really to come out here and be as explosive as we can and get stuff done the way we like to do it," Alex Willis said.

With 14 seconds left in the first quarter, the J-Hawks got on the board with a 45-yard field goal Bertin Gisubizo.

But West immediately answered as Fay scored on a 66-yard run just before the first quarter buzzer sounded to make it 21-3.

After holding Jefferson on its next drive, West got creative with a lateral pass from Willis to his twin brother Josh, who then made a 34-yard touchdown pass to Engstrom.

“That’s a play we’ve been working on actually a couple of weeks, but it’s been in our system for about three or four years,” head coach Lonnie Moore said. “But they did a good job, one twin to the other and down to Parker was great. The whole thing was executed really well.”

Fay scored on another long run, this one from 40 yards, as he scored on both of his first-half carries. Alex Willis finished the scoring for the half and the game with a 52-yard touchdown pass to senior Depree Banks that made it 42-3 before halftime.

“This has been a tough five weeks for our guys, but I thought if we continued to keep working hard, we’ve got to keep a good attitude and those things, we’ve got to finish out the season," Moore said. "We’ve got two more good games we’ve got to go in and take, but a lot credit to our seniors who have led this way from here.”