DUBUQUE -- The way both teams’ defenses started out Friday’s class 5A matchup between Dubuque Hempstead and Waterloo West, it looked like points might be hard to come by.

They weren’t.

Quinn Breitbach ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Hemstead eclipsed its win total from a year ago with a 35-28 win in a shootout over the Wahawks at Dalzell Field.

It was the Mustangs (2-0) sixth-straight win in the series and one of the more exciting.

Hempstead forced and recovered a fumble on the Wahawks’ first play from scrimmage, but West’s defense countered with a huge goal-line stand moments later.

Hempstead’s Dylan Duster recovered a fumbled exchange and set the Mustangs up inside the Wahawks’ 20-yard line.

But West (1-1) stuffed four-straight runs by Quinn Breitbach and the Mustangs came away empty.

Hempstead's second possession also started in West territory, but once again the Wahawks held and turned Hempstead away on a fourth down conversion.

Two plays later, West’s Ben Frazier broke loose on a 75-yard TD run and just like that, the Wahawks stunned everyone with the game’s first score.

Frazier’s long run triggered a night of big plays and back-and-forth action.

Matt Glennon, Hempstead’s 6-foot-4 tight end, flashed some speed to go with his long reach when he outlept then outraced his defender for a 69-yard score on a pass from Carter Krug to tie things, 7-7.

West’s Courtney Gladney returned the ensuing kick 52 yards to give the Wahawks great field position. But Hempstead’s Tate Woodruff notched a sack as the Mustang defense denied West.

Hempstead played most of the first half in Wahawk territory - each of Hempstead’s seven drives either started or ended there.

With 5:27 left in the first half, Hempstead needed to go just 36 yards, thanks to a 20-yard Justin Potts punt return, to move in front for the first time. Krug capped the drive, connecting with Koltan Zweibohmer for a 6-yard score.

The Mustangs thoroughly out-gained West in the opening half. But the Mustangs got a bit of luck as well.

A personal foul penalty on West waved off a pick-6 by the Wahawks’ Deztin McMurrin that would have tied the game.

Instead, Krug capped an ultra-efficient four-play drive with a 1-yard sneak into the end zone to put Hempstead up, 21-7.

The Mustangs’ lost chances in the first half almost came back to bite them when West notched two more big plays early in the third to tie the game.

Frazier had touchdown runs on each of West’s first two snaps of the quarter - a 93-yard dash, followed by a 51-yard jaw-dropper.

Hempstead’s next drive was epic, though, and turned the tide for good.

The Mustangs converted a gutsy fourth-and-1 in their own territory and then took advantage of another personal foul penalty on West to set up Breitbach for a 28-yard TD burst up the middle to put Hempstead back on top, 28-21 with 2:45 left in the third.

On Hempstead’s next set, early in the fourth, Breitbach matched Frazier, bouncing off defenders before breaking away for a 51-yard score and a 35-21 Mustang lead.

West added another long score - a 63-yard lob from Brady Dean to McMurrin, to pull within 35-28, and then recovered a fumble inside Hempstead territory.

Hempstead’s defense came up big on fourth down, however, and another penalty on West kept a Hempstead drive alive to run critical clock time. West had one last shot with 3 seconds left, but Dean was intercepted by Zweibhmer.