WATERLOO – It was far from pretty.

The offense struggled over long stretches, and Waterloo West committed more than a dozen penalties.

But behind a defensive touchdown and a pair of goal line stands, the Wahawks improved to 3-1 with a 19-3 Homecoming win over Davenport North Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Ben Frazier unofficially rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, while Jacob Muller return an interception 20 plus yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the game.

But the story of the night was the West defense who forced a pair of fumbles and twice turned North away from the end zone when the Wildcats (1-3) had a first-and-goal.

“I’m really happy with our night,” West head coach Lonnie Moore said. “Not only for our players, but our staff and everybody associated with our program. Three and one is exactly where we wanted to be at and after another competitive game.

“You can’t take that away. Another four-quarter game where our guys had to scratch and claw for four quarters.”

Five takeaways

Muller gives West early jolt of energy: Senior safety Jacob Muller saw the quarterback’s eyes and then saw the running back float into the flat.

With all that information displayed in front of him, Muller acted on instinct, jumping in front of a Kazimir Rebarcak pass and returning it 25 plus yards for a touchdown exactly one minute into the first quarter to give West an early 7-0 lead.

“I think there was three away from me so I’m robin and I’m just reading the quarterback,” Muller said. “Saw the quarterback’s eyes, the running back come out and then I just had to do what I had to do.”

Defensive stops: After West took the 7-0 lead, it was North that control much of the remaining first half.

The Wildcats responded to the pick-six with a long drive and kicked a 22-yard field goal after stalling inside the Wahawk 10.

Then after West punted on its next possession, the Wildcats drove down inside the Wahawk 10 again only to see West block back-to-back 27-yard field goal attempts after North was given a re-do on a penalty following the first block.

West came up big on defense once again after another quick possession on offense by the Wahawks as North’s Derrick Pena rumbled 34 yards to the West two to give the Wildcats a 1st and goal.

But three straight run attempts, including two quarterback sneaks were stuffed before a bad exchange on a handoff between North’s quarterback and running back put the ball on the ground and Treyvon Higham recovered for West with 2:56 left in the half.

“Our defense played well, especially those red zone stops…the one at the one-yard line in particular,” Moore said. “I feel good about that group, and I am not surprised that is our more mature group, more experienced group. We have four or five three-year starters on defense.”

West led 7-3 at the break.

Finally some offense: After sputtering for much of three quarters, the Wahawks put their best drive of the game together midway through the third quarter.

Courtney Gladney went 15 yards on a reverse on the first play of the drive, and quarterback Brady Dean connected on a huge 3rd and 10 pass to Torian Doss that pushed West to midfield.

A 19-yard completion to DeSean Kemp gave West a first-and-goal and Brady Dean scored on a four-yard quarterback sweep on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 13-3.

“We still have some things to clean up and work on, and we just got to check our notes and be prepared to get better next week,” Moore said.

Frazier added a 41-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Overcoming adversity: Beginning late last week and early this week, West had an illness that ran through its squad causing multiple players and coaches to miss practice this week.

Most of those players made it back for the game but were not at 100 percent.

“We had nine guys out on Monday, I mean nine starters,” Moore said. “We had a lot of adversity, but I thought our guys handled it and we had guys step in and do some good things.”

Dean likely out: On a failed 2-point conversion after Frazier’s long touchdown run, West’s starting quarterback Brady Dean was disqualified from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to Moore, he believes Dean will have to sit out the Wahawks’ game at Waukee Northwest next Friday by rule.

