High School Football: SE Polk takes advantage of West miscues

WATERLOO – The West High Wahawks were bested 56-0 by the Southeast Polk Rams Friday at Memorial Stadium.

SEP dominated in the air and on land on offense, but in particular on the ground as it rushed for just short of 300 yards in the game.

After holding Southeast Polk on its first drive, but any momentum West gained from that quickly evaporated as the Wahawks fumbled a lateral pass on their own two and the Rams capitalized with a touchdown run Harrison Gibson.

Gibson made it 14-0 with a 53-yard run on SEP's next possession and Gibson would finished with 131 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.

“We’re still working on ourselves, I’ll be honest with you,” Moore said. “We’ve still got some things that we need to take care of, getting ourselves with turnovers, penalties, those mental mistakes. So we’re still trying to fix those things so we’re a better team.”

The Rams continued to roll as Landon Vander Werff capped off an 81-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter, and SEP continued to add to its lead with pair of second quarter touchdowns to lead 35-0 at half.

Things didn't get better for West in the second half as it lost its third fumble of the game on its opening possession and SEP scored immediately to make it 42-0.

Despite the end result, Moore said he was proud of his team, saying the final score masks the improvements he’s seen them make.

“They’re a really good team. That’s why they were the state champions last year and have multiple Division I players, they’re a really good team,” West coach Lonnie Moore said after the game. “But I thought, barring the score, I thought I saw a lot of improvement in our guys against a good team like that.”