High School Football Preview Capsule: Waterloo West (1-1) at Davenport West (2-0)

- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Davenport, Brady Street Stadium
- Last meeting: West won 45-7 last fall
- What to watch: Can the Wahawks rebound from their poor outing last week against No. 4 Cedar Falls? The Falcons come into the contest coming off a pair of one-score wins – 20-13 over Davenport North, and 20-14 over Clinton. West has yet to find any rhythm offensively, and part of that is penalties, a category that head coach Lonnie Moore says the Wahawks have to get better at, in particular false starts that continually put West’s offense in a hole.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On the penalties, " We just have to limit penalties. We have had too many the first two games and all of it is fixable,"
On Davenport West, "Much improved team. They are playing with a lot of confidence. I see a bunch of skilled kids and they aren't hurting themselves as much."
More on his team, "We have to move the ball, move the chains. We didn't do that well last week. Our pass game has to step up and a lot of that is execution. On defense, we are really young. We don't have a senior among our front seven. We are playing a lot of sophomore and juniors, and played two freshman last week. That group has to learn to play together better."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson