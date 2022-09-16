High School Football: Dubuque Senior stampedes past West

WATERLOO – Dubuque Senior stampeded past Waterloo West, 34-0, spoiling the Wahawks' Homecoming Game Friday at Memorial Stadium.

“Just mistakes on our part. Our offense put our defense in bad situations and put them bad field positions and making turnovers is coming back to haunt us and they took advantage,” head coach Lonnie Moore said after the game. “You’ve got to give credit to Dubuque Senior.”

After a Kyle Konrardy field goal got Senior on the scoreboard first, the Rams recovered a West fumble in the end zone to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Then Senior put West away in the second quarter.

The Rams put on an explosive display, starting with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marshawn Dukes. They followed it up with a 49-yard touchdown-scoring drive, with Noah Roling running in the last 10 yards. The Rams got their last touchdown of the evening with three minutes and 35 seconds left in the half with a run by Ty Schaber for four yards.

After the second quarter, West's defense stiffened allowing only a Konrardy 22-yard field goal in the third quarter. However, offense failed to execute and remained shut down by the Rams.

“We just didn’t finish. You go with penalties, you go with turnovers – it hurts any team – I don’t care who you are,” Moore said. “Until we manage those, it’s going to continue to happen to us.”

The Wahawks will return to Memorial Stadium next Friday to play against Southeast Polk.