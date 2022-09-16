 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | SENIOR 34, WEST 0

High School Football: Dubuque Senior stampedes past West

091722-spt-west-fb-5

Waterloo West's Kyle Elliott, right, and Terez Simth, left, tackle Dubuque Senior's Walker Tart during first-quarter action Friday at Memorial Stadium. 

WATERLOO – Dubuque Senior stampeded past Waterloo West, 34-0, spoiling the Wahawks' Homecoming Game Friday at Memorial Stadium.

“Just mistakes on our part. Our offense put our defense in bad situations and put them bad field positions and making turnovers is coming back to haunt us and they took advantage,” head coach Lonnie Moore said after the game. “You’ve got to give credit to Dubuque Senior.”

After a Kyle Konrardy field goal got Senior on the scoreboard first, the Rams recovered a West fumble in the end zone to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Then Senior put West away in the second quarter. 

The Rams put on an explosive display, starting with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marshawn Dukes. They followed it up with a 49-yard touchdown-scoring drive, with Noah Roling running in the last 10 yards. The Rams got their last touchdown of the evening with three minutes and 35 seconds left in the half with a run by Ty Schaber for four yards.

After the second quarter, West's defense stiffened allowing only a Konrardy 22-yard field goal in the third quarter. However, offense failed to execute and remained shut down by the Rams.

“We just didn’t finish. You go with penalties, you go with turnovers – it hurts any team – I don’t care who you are,” Moore said. “Until we manage those, it’s going to continue to happen to us.”

The Wahawks will return to Memorial Stadium next Friday to play against Southeast Polk.

Senior 34, West 0

West;0;0;0;0 – 0  

Dubuque Senior;10;21;3;0 – 34

First Quarter

Kyle Konrady 21 kick.

Alex Willis fumble in endzone Dubuque Senior recover, (Konrardy kick), 2:00.

Second Quarter

Jack Simon 27 pass to Marshawn Dukes (Konrady kick), 8:35.

Noah Roling 10 run (Konrardy kick), 4:51.

Ty Schaber 4 run (Konrardy kick), 3:35.

Third Quarter

Konrardy 22 kick, 8:44.

TEAM STATISTICS

;West;DS

First downs;8;13

Rushes-yards;29-140;38-142

Passing yards;96;135

Comp-Att-Int;11-21-1; 9-14-1

Return yards;19-26

Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0

Penalties-yards;8-54;7-38

Punts; 3-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

WEST – Branden Bauler 5-37, Cavelle Fay 13-31, Shiron Morman 7-34, Alex Willis 3-29, Wesley Evans 1-9.

DUBUQUE SENIOR – Noah Roling 17-85, Ty Schaber, 5-32, Jalen Johnson 5-28, Walker Tart 2-11, Jack Simon, 3-14, Marshawn Dukes 2-5.

Passing

WEST – Willis 11-21-1-96

DUBUQUE SENIOR – Simon 11-14-1-135 and one touchdown.

Receiving

WEST – Parker Engstrom 4-33, Courtney Gladney 1-28, Fay 2-18, Kyle Elliot, 2-7, Dayshawn Gibbs 1-5, Cayden Kutz 1-5

DUBUQUE SENIOR – Jimmy Berna 1-36, Dukes 1-27, Drew Francois 1-23, Walker Tart 2-10, Kebrone Davis 2-20, Noah Roling 1-16.

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

