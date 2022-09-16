High School Football: Dubuque Senior stampedes past West

Waterloo West's Kyle Elliott, right, and Terez Simth, left, tackle Dubuque Senior's Walker Tart during first-quarter action Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WATERLOO – Dubuque Senior stampeded past Waterloo West, 34-0, spoiling the Wahawks' Homecoming Game Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“Just mistakes on our part. Our offense put our defense in bad situations and put them bad field positions and making turnovers is coming back to haunt us and they took advantage,” head coach Lonnie Moore said after the game. “You’ve got to give credit to Dubuque Senior.”
After a Kyle Konrardy field goal got Senior on the scoreboard first, the Rams recovered a West fumble in the end zone to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
Then Senior put West away in the second quarter.
The Rams put on an explosive display, starting with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marshawn Dukes. They followed it up with a 49-yard touchdown-scoring drive, with Noah Roling running in the last 10 yards. The Rams got their last touchdown of the evening with three minutes and 35 seconds left in the half with a run by Ty Schaber for four yards.
After the second quarter, West's defense stiffened allowing only a Konrardy 22-yard field goal in the third quarter. However, offense failed to execute and remained shut down by the Rams.
“We just didn’t finish. You go with penalties, you go with turnovers – it hurts any team – I don’t care who you are,” Moore said. “Until we manage those, it’s going to continue to happen to us.”
The Wahawks will return to Memorial Stadium next Friday to play against Southeast Polk.
Photos: Waterloo West vs. Dubuque Senior
091722-spt-west-fb-5
Waterloo West's Kyle Elliott, right, and Terez Simth, left, tackle Dubuque Senior's Walker Tart during first-quarter action Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-fb-6
Waterloo West's Keegan Nystrom chases Dubuque Senior quarterback Jack Simon during first-half action Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-fb-3
Waterloo West's Alex Willis first a second-quarter pass Friday against Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-fb-4
Waterloo West running back Cavelle Fay is sandwiched between Dubuque Senior defenders Ty Schaber (3) and Dustin Foht (27) Friday during second-quarter action at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-fb-1
Waterloo West's Braden Bauler makes a tackle of Dubuque Senior quarterback Jack Simon Friday at Memorial Stadium during first-half action.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-fb-2
Waterloo West's Parker Engstrom is pushed out of bounds by Dubuque Senior's Tyler McDonald after a short reception in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Photos: Waterloo West's 2022 Homecoming Parade 091622
091622-spt-west-hoco-7
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-8
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-1
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-16
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091622-spt-west-hoco-9
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-2
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-22
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-10
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-3
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-11
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-13
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-4
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-18
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091622-spt-west-hoco-5.5
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091622-spt-west-hoco-19
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091622-spt-west-hoco-6
Waterloo West held its annual homecoming parade Friday prior to the Wahawks' game with Dubuque Senior at Memorial Stadium.
091021-jrn-west-hoco-2
The 2021 Waterloo West homecoming parade was Out of This World Friday outside the high school.
Jim Nelson
Senior 34, West 0
West;0;0;0;0 – 0
Dubuque Senior;10;21;3;0 – 34
First Quarter
Kyle Konrady 21 kick.
Alex Willis fumble in endzone Dubuque Senior recover, (Konrardy kick), 2:00.
Second Quarter
Jack Simon 27 pass to Marshawn Dukes (Konrady kick), 8:35.
Noah Roling 10 run (Konrardy kick), 4:51.
Ty Schaber 4 run (Konrardy kick), 3:35.
Third Quarter
Konrardy 22 kick, 8:44.
TEAM STATISTICS ;West;DS
First downs;8;13
Rushes-yards;29-140;38-142
Passing yards;96;135
Comp-Att-Int;11-21-1; 9-14-1
Return yards;19-26
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;8-54;7-38
Punts; 3-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing WEST – Branden Bauler 5-37, Cavelle Fay 13-31, Shiron Morman 7-34, Alex Willis 3-29, Wesley Evans 1-9. DUBUQUE SENIOR – Noah Roling 17-85, Ty Schaber, 5-32, Jalen Johnson 5-28, Walker Tart 2-11, Jack Simon, 3-14, Marshawn Dukes 2-5. Passing WEST – Willis 11-21-1-96 DUBUQUE SENIOR – Simon 11-14-1-135 and one touchdown. Receiving WEST – Parker Engstrom 4-33, Courtney Gladney 1-28, Fay 2-18, Kyle Elliot, 2-7, Dayshawn Gibbs 1-5, Cayden Kutz 1-5
DUBUQUE SENIOR – Jimmy Berna 1-36, Dukes 1-27, Drew Francois 1-23, Walker Tart 2-10, Kebrone Davis 2-20, Noah Roling 1-16.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!