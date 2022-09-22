High School Football Capsule: Southeast Polk at Waterloo West

Southeast Polk (3-1) at
Waterloo West (1-3)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Waterloo West won 7-0 against the Rams.
- What to watch: Losing their last three games, the Wahawks are looking for a win to get their season back on track, especially after two shutouts against Cedar Falls (57-0) and Dubuque Senior (34-0). With an inverted 3-1 record, Southeast Polk won’t be a pushover, but there’s hope their 31-14 loss to Ankeny Friday softened them up for West. Still, the Rams have 616 passing yards to the Wahawks’ 277. But the main threat Southeast Polk poses is with its rushing game, which has netted them 921 yards and 12 touchdowns so far, led by the 1-2 punch of Abu Sama (42-359-7) and Harrison Gibson (80-456-3).
- Quoting coach Lonnie Moore: “Another week of improvement is on the top of our agenda. We are excited to get a chance to work together and correct any mistakes made in the non-district season. I’m really proud of the effort of our team and that is something that is not in question. Our defense is playing their hearts out and the coaching staff have really got that group playing great together. Another opportunity against a really good team that is coming off a loss. I’m excited to see how our team handles this week all together.”
- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Don Promnitz