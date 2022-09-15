High School Football Capsule: Dubuque Senior at Waterloo West

Dubuque Senior (2-1) at
Waterloo West (1-2)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Waterloo West won against Dubuque Senior for the first time in four years, 14-0, last season
- What to watch: This is West’s homecoming game and after winning their season opener against East, but have come up short against Cedar Falls and Davenport West in the last two weeks, including a 46-20 loss last week to the Falcons where the Wahawks held a 20-19 lead. The Rams are coming off a 27-13 win over Davenport North. Senior has a potent passing game led by senior quarterback Jack Simon who has thrown for 602 yards and six scores, and senior receiver Walker Tart has 21 catches for 441 yards and five scores. West has relied on senior running back Cavelle Fay and his 325 rushing yards.
- Quoting coach Lonnie Moore:
People are also reading…
On his team, “Big week for our team. We have lost our last two games with not performing at our best. We have hurt ourselves with giving up big plays, costly penalties and turnovers. Dubuque Senior is a good team that we can’t do those things to be successful on Friday. Starting the game fast and disciplined will be the first step.”