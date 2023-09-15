CEDAR FALLS — Nakia Ollivierre ran alone on Thursday night at the 38th Rich Engel Classic.

The Waterloo West sophomore represented the Wahawks solo with a second-place finish overall, clocking a time of 18:51.9. A new personal best for Ollivierre, taking 11 seconds off her previous best, the time made her the metro leader at the meet.

Ollivierre is no stranger to placing well, taking 10th at state cross country as a freshman with a time of 19:27.45. However, running for Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR in class 1A, the uniform and competition looked a little different.

Since joining Waterloo West after her freshman season with the Cougars, Ollivierre has done nothing but pace the Wahawks.

Her secret? The sophomore trains with the Waterloo West boys’ cross country team.

“I practice with the boys,” Ollivierre said. “Just to keep a faster pace and to be able to compete at a faster level. They have boys running 16 and 17. So, I feel like if I can compete with them, I can compete with anyone at this level.”

According to Ollivierre, training with the boys’ team helped her get stronger and run a better pace throughout the season.

The jump from Class 1A to Class 4A offers its challenges—more travel, bigger schools, more competition.

But they are challenges that Ollivierre embraces.

“I like the fact that I am able to compete against more competition,” Ollivierre said. “Able to push myself and become a better athlete.”

Looking to return to state and medal at a higher place than in 2022, Ollivierre shaved nearly two minutes off of her season opening time—a 20:46.33 in Oelwein two weeks ago—on Thursday.

Ollivierre credited her mindset to helping her achieve her career performance.

“I wanted to be under 19,” Olivierre said. “I PR-ed last meet at 19:02. So, this week’s plan was to get underneath 19. I accomplished that. So now, the goal is to PR every meet.”

Cedar Falls takes third: The hosting Tigers finished third as a team with a score of 111 points, finishing behind Dubuque Senior (48) and Dubuque Hempstead (50) in the team standings.

Seniors Maddie Gallagher and Anna Becker paced Cedar Falls with times of 20:09.3 and 20:24.9. Gallagher took 13th overall while Becker managed to come in at 18th overall.

A trio of juniors rounded out the Tigers varsity scorers.

Josee Simonson, Zoe Zylstra and Emily Meyer took 21st, 27th and 37th with times of 20:33.0, 20:55.2 and 21:27.1, respectively.

38th Rich Engel Classic Results

GIRLS

Top 10: 1. Keele Leitzen, Hempstead, 18:38.7, 2. Nakia Ollivierre, West, 18:51.9, 3. Claire Helmers, Ames, 18:58.9, 4. Leah Klapatauskas, Dubuque Senior, 19:01.3, 5. Julia Gehl, Hempstead, 19:28.3, 6. Claire Hoyer, Dubuque Senior, 19:34.4, 7. Lauren Risdal, Ames, 19:41.7, 8. Evie Henneberry, Hempstead, 19:43.6, 9. Katie Van Waning, City West, 19:52.1, 10. Amelia Roe, Decorah, 19:52.1.

Team Standings: 1. Dubuque Senior 48, 2. Hempstead 50, 3. Cedar Falls 111, 4. Ames 113, 5. City West 170, 6. City Liberty 181, 7. Mason City 182, 8. Bettendorf 245, 9. Decorah 261, 10. Western Dubuque 266, 11. Hudson 283, 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 314, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 333, T14. Dike-New Hartford 387, T14. Grundy Center 387, 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 521.

BOYS

Top 10: 1. 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 15:46.8, 2. Tommy Hensley, Urbandale, 16:05.8, 3. Adam Gray, Kennedy, 16:11.4, 4. Blake Smith, Urbandale, 16:18.1, 5. Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 16:19.5, 6. Jacob Bruns, Kennedy, 16:24.2, 7. Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 16:33.4, 8. Reece Murray, Kennedy, 16:37.7, 9. Kaden Lynch, Grundy Center, 16:44.0, 10. Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, 16:46.6.

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 64, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 69, 3. Iowa City Liberty 101, 4. Urbandale 126, 5. Bettendorf 155, 6. Linn-Mar 159, 7. Dubuque Senior 173, 8. Iowa City West 222, 9. Grundy Center 228, 10. Ankeny 243, 11. Waterloo West 251, 12. Decorah 314, 13. Western Dubuque 331, 14. Cedar Rapids Washington 411, 15. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 426, 16. Hudson 502, 17. Dike-New Hartford 554, 18. Valley Lutheran 588.