High School Cross Country: Better bond means faster times for West

WATERLOO — Push it to the max.

Waterloo West cross country coach Lincoln Vorba offers plenty of messages to his team, but, according to sophomore Ben Ritter, this season Vorba’s message changed little.

“Coach’s message has always been different,” Ritter said. “But, this year, it was definitely ‘Pushing it to the max.’…We have done workouts we have never done.”

Vorba’s strategy worked as the Wahawks’ pace quickened and their times lowered. Ritter cut nearly five minutes off of his times from last season.

“Last year, I was out here running 22 minutes,” Ritter said. “Now, I am running low 17s every meet. If you are telling me that I am not winning, you are wrong…I am going to get better every year and I am going to outwork and become smarter every year.”

However, the message from their coach served as only one factor in what made the difference for the Wahawks in 2022.

According to sophomore Presley Berns, one major difference between his freshman year at West and this season is the chemistry of the team.

“Our team is younger now,” Berns said. “Since we are all younger, we all know each other more than how separate we were last year. We are not divided like we were. I feel like we bond more than we did last year.”

The improvement in the team’s chemistry stood out to Ritter as well.

“Presley is right,” Ritter said. “We all have that friendship of working together makes things better…We love to joke around…A strong chemistry comes from in-school. have to have that friendship in school. When we see each other in school, we give each other high fives. Everyone thinks we are weird, but it is not. It is that friendship that you built beforehand.”

Another member of the Wahawks struck by the bond of the team is Waterloo West assistant coach John Aldrich. Aldrich joined the team a month ago and the closeness of the athletes already showed itself to him.

“It is one of those sports where everybody gets to compete and there is a close bond,” Aldrich said. “They are tightly-knit. They do everything together. They really support each other…I see that here with this group.”

While the cross country does not appear to be the most team-oriented sport, Aldrich said a team’s togetherness is crucial to its success.

“It is still a team sport,” Aldrich said. “It is an individual thing, but it is only as a group where you place and score as a team. You want to push one another because…you want to place as high as you can.”

On Thursday, West hosted the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley divisional meet at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Berns paced the Wahawks with a time of 16:59 and 21st overall finish. Berns served as one of the top runners for West all season and said the reason for his strong performance throughout the season came as a result of training smarter and avoiding injury.

“I am physically and mentally stronger than I was last year,” Berns said. “Getting smarter about running and building my body stronger than it was.”

Ritter crossed the finish line shortly after Berns with a time of 17:18 and a 29th overall finish in the field. Aided by his coach’s message, Ritter also attributed his significant drop in time to better training.

“This summer…The day track ended I was out on the track working,” Ritter said. “I physically got stronger because they were pushing me to work every day and I just became a better athlete this year.”

As a team the Wahawks finished in seventh in the boys’ field with a total score 178. Ryan Harn, Yairh Gonzalez and Josiah Wendland rounded out the varsity scorers for the Wahawks.

“I think overall, talking to coach Vorba, he has been very pleased,” Aldrich said. “They have been working hard and steadily improving.”

In the women’s competition, Adeline TudorMV turned in the top time for the Wahawks. The freshman’s time of 22:41 put her at 45th overall. As a team, West came in eighth with a score of 253.

Mississippi Valley Conference - Valley Divisional

BOYS

How they finished: 1. Iowa City High 49, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 64, 4. Iowa City West 106, 5. Western Dubuque 112, 6. Linn-Mar 150, 7. Waterloo West 178, 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 229.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Ford Washburn (City High), 14:59, 2. Isaiah Hammerand (Western Dubuque), 15:29, 3. Miles Wilson (Kennedy), 15:32, 4. John Maloney (City High), 15:48, 5. Truman Thompson (City West), 15:56, 6. Moustafa Tiea (City West), 16:07, 7. Caleb Kass (Dubuque Hempstead), 16:08, 8. Ammon Smith (City High), 16:16, 9. Henry McMahan (Kennedy), 16:16, 10. Seth Cheney (City West), 16:18.

West: 21. Presley Berns, 16:49, 29. Ben Ritter, 17:18, 41. Ryan Harn, 18:00, 42. Yairh Gonzalez, 18:08, 45. Josiah Wendland, 18:26, 48. Zephaniah Gustafson, 18:59, 52. Braden Nystrom, 19:38.

GIRLS

How they finished: 1. Dubuque Hempstead 17, 2. Iowa City High 64, 3. Linn-Mar 79, 4. Iowa City West 101, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 152, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 153, 7. Western Dubuque 178, 8. Waterloo West 253.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Julia Gehl (Dubuque Hempstead), 18:17, 2. Keelee Leitzen (Dubuque Hempstead), 18:20, 3. Brook O'Brien (Dubuque Hempstead), 18:30, 4. Evie Henneberry (Dubuque Hempstead), 18:49, 5. Ani Wedemeyer (City High), 19:02, 6. Rachel Adamson (Linn-Mar), 19:05, 7. Natalie Schlichte (Dubuque Hempstead), 19:19, 8. Makenna Hetrick (Cedar Rapids Washington), 19:38, 9. Ally Buck (Linn-Mar), 19:41, 10. Sophia Dallal (Dubuque Hempstead), 19:45.

West: 45. Adeline Tudor, 22:41, 50. Hannah Rand, 25:01, 51. Grace Marlin, 25:04, 53. Claire Rankin, 27:16, 54. Bailey Kestel, 29:17, 55. Emra Pajic, 29:34.

Mississippi Valley Conference - Mississippi Divisional

BOYS

How they finished: 1. Cedar Falls 26, 2. Prairie 51, 3. Iowa City Liberty 72, 4. Dubuque Senior 97, 5. Wahlert 146, 6. Jefferson 170, 7. Xavier 188.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Jaden Merrick (Cedar Falls), 15:46, 2. Luke Hartman (Cedar Falls), 15:55, 3. Aiden Decker (Liberty), 15:56, 4. Gavin Denholm (Cedar Falls), 16:15, 5. Jaxon Sickels (Prairie), 16:20, 6. Noah Gregoire (Liberty), 16:21, 7. Nick Lee (Prairie), 16:22, 8. Zach Cooper (Prairie), 16:24, 9. Colin Johnson (Cedar Falls), 10. Colby Cryer (Cedar Falls), 16:32.

Cedar Falls: 1. Jaden Merrick, 15:46, 2. Luke Hartman, 15:55, 4. Gavin Denholm, 16:15, 9. Colin Johnson, 16:31, 10. Colby Cryer, 16:32, 11. Connor Martin, 16:33, 12. John Ferguson, 16:38.

GIRLS

How they finished: 1. Dubuque Senior 25, 2. Prairie 50, 3. Cedar Falls 65, 4. Iowa City Liberty 114, 5. Wahlert 120, 6. Xavier 156, 7. Jefferson 216.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Keirra Hess (Prairie), 18:39, 2. Leah Klapatauskas (Dubuque Senior), 19:01, 3. Zoe Zylstra (Cedar Falls), 19:02, 4. Emily Gorton (Dubuque Senior), 19:15, 5. Claire Hoyer (Dubuque Senior), 19:22, 6. Emma Chesterman (Dubuque Senior), 19:34, 7. Olivia Divoky (Prairie), 19:37, 8. Navaeh Kessler (Dubuque Senior), 19:47, 9. Hannah Hughes (Prairie), 19:47, 10. Jaden Swarts (Cedar Falls), 19:47.

Cedar Falls: 3. Zoe Zylstra, 19:02, 10. Jaden Swarts, 19:47, 14. Rachel Mandt, 19:56, 15. Maddie Gallagher, 19:58, 23. Josee Simonson, 20:22, 25. Anna Scannell, 20:30, 32. Anna Becker, 20:46.